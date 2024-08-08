Artificial turf grows in key end-use sectors

Artificial turf has come a long way since it was first installed in a recreation area in Rhode Island 60 years ago. Since then, countless iterations have emerged to suit almost every conceivable purpose—from pet care to putting greens. The material came of age in 1966 when AstroTurf was first installed in the Astrodome in Houston, former home of the MLB Astros.

Artificial turf has blossomed in prominence in recent years and can be found in football stadiums across America as well as in countless backyards.

There are three main drivers behind the growth of artificial turf, according to Darren Gill, executive vice president of Tarkett Sports. “One would be durability. Artificial turf is highly durable and can withstand heavy use without becoming damaged. This makes it ideal for high-traffic areas. Then there is water conservation. In regions where water conservation is a concern, artificial turf offers a significant advantage as it requires no irrigation. Finally, there is the lower cost of ownership. Artificial turf has a lower total cost of ownership compared to natural grass when considering the long-term perspective. While the initial investment is higher, the savings on maintenance, water and labor over the years often make artificial turf a more cost-effective choice.”

Industry observers cite suburban expansion, Sun Belt growth and migration to smaller cities for driving demand. As people move from urban centers to suburban areas—a trend that accelerated during the pandemic—they are seeking more space, better housing affordability and perceived higher quality of life. States in the South and West, particularly in the Sun Belt region (e.g., Texas, Florida, Arizona and Nevada) are experiencing significant population growth due to their warmer climates, lower cost of living and job opportunities. What’s more, smaller cities and towns are attracting new residents who are looking for more affordable living costs while maintaining access to urban amenities and jobs. As urbanization expands, green spaces are becoming limited. Artificial turf provides a practical solution for creating green areas in urban environments where maintaining natural real grass might not be feasible.

“As more people recognize the benefits of low-maintenance, eco-friendly landscaping solutions, we anticipate continued growth in demand,” said Brenton Ford, Cali’s outdoor products manager. “At Cali, we’re excited to be at the forefront of this expansion, providing innovative turf solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Ford said Cali Turf is designed for eco-conscious homeowners, landscapers and urban planners seeking top-quality, sustainable solutions. Made from fully recyclable polypropylene and polyethylene, Cali Turf is lead-free, phthalate-free and adheres to strict safety standards. Its recommended infill material, Envirofill with Microban, is non-toxic, allergen-free and antimicrobial, helping combat pet odors and reduce harmful runoff. Just like real grass, Cali Turf blades feature a V-shape construction, allowing them to stand up longer. Micro veins run the length of each stalk to reduce sun reflection and prevent a plastic appearance.

“The turf industry is vast and expanding each year; therefore, building strong relationships is crucial,” Ford said. “We strive to offer the best support and products to meet our partners’ needs. Whether it’s through direct sales or partnerships, our commitment remains the same: providing top-quality, easy-to-maintain turf solutions for everyone.”

Despite the growth of artificial turf nationally, it has not caught on to as many flooring companies. However, Tarkett, MSI, Shaw and Cali all have divisions that play in this arena. Likewise, flooring retailers are not heavily invested in the category just yet, although a few told FCNews they are at least interested.

Here’s a sampling of what flooring companies are offering:

Cali

Modern advancements have made premium products like Cali Turf much more environmentally friendly compared to the products of 40 to 50 years ago. Cali Turf is 100% recyclable and designed with several structural features to make it look like the real thing. “With turf, there’s no grass waste, an important consideration given that the EPA reports grass clippings account for the third-largest component of solid municipal waste,” Ford said. “Turf also eliminates the need for pesticides or fertilizers, mitigating harm to pollinating insects and preventing harmful runoff into waterways.”

MSI

MSI entered the artificial turf market by studying the needs of homeowners in different geographies. That’s according to Prashant Panchal, MSI’s senior director, business development. To that end, it developed its Evergrass artificial turf product line, which includes a range of weights and colors as well as specific types of turf used as pet turf and putting greens.

Examples include Viridian turf, a deeper olive color available in 91-ounce weights, or Summer Gold (96 ounces). “Most of our turfs are between 1.5- and 2-inch pile height generally used for lawns,” Panchal said. “But we also have multiple pet turf options that have excellent drainage and a shorter pile height more suited for dog runs. Finally, no turf line would be complete without a turf product that allows homeowners to create a backyard putting green.”

Shaw Industries

Shaw Sports Turf is known for its Game On innovation, a proprietary technology that allows for enhanced design capabilities on fields. With Game On, logos, lines and numbers are tufted together in one run, limiting the number of seams in the field. “Non-inlaid hash marks, lines and numbers means less work for the maintenance crew over time, less worry about maintenance issues and an increased element of safety for the player,” said Jennifer Muse, director of Shaw Sports Turf marketing. “Turf represents a growing industry and gives schools the opportunity to play multiple sports on one field without the worry of maintaining a natural grass field. Artificial turf is durable enough to stand up to consistent play and practice.”

Tarkett

Tarkett Sports FieldTurf is renowned for its long-lasting performance. This durability translates to lower maintenance costs and a longer lifespan for the turf.

The company’s infill systems and shock-absorption technologies are said to reduce the risk of injuries, providing a safer playing environment.

FieldTurf is designed to replicate the natural feel and performance of grass. This includes optimal ball roll, consistent footing and excellent traction, which are crucial for professional sports. FieldTurf uses recyclable materials to minimize the environmental impact throughout the life cycle of the turf.