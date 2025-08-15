Turf wars: Exploring outdoor options

Artificial turf is growing in popularity due to a combination of factors, including its low maintenance requirements, improved technology and environmental benefits. What’s more, the increasing participation in sports and the desire for cost-effective and sustainable landscaping solutions has also contributed to its widespread adoption.

“The push for low-maintenance landscaping and increased demand for functional, year-round outdoor spaces is behind turf’s significant growth,”said Neeraj Shah, vice president – product national at MSI. “Homeowners want beautiful, green yards without the hassle of constant upkeep, and commercial spaces are seeking cost-effective, sustainable alternatives to traditional lawns. Turf answers both needs perfectly.”

Despite the growth of artificial turf nationally, it has not caught on to any great degree among flooring companies. Tarkett, MSI, Shaw and Ecore all have divisions that play in this arena. Here’s a sampling of what flooring companies are offering:

MSI

MSI’s latest turf innovations come from its Evergrass Artificial Turf collection, which is designed to meet the needs of residential and commercial spaces. Products like Viridian Green, now in 76- and 133-ounce weights, serve a range of applications—from backyards and rooftop retreats to playgrounds and pet runs. Crafted to mirror the beauty of natural grass, its rich green and tan thatch creates an ultra-realistic look but without the hassle of watering, seeding or pesticides. “What sets these products apart is their ultra-realistic look, advanced drainage, UV resistance and BioLuxe antimicrobial technology,” Shah said. “They offer low-maintenance, year-round beauty with no watering, mowing or mud—ideal for modern outdoor living.”

Shaw

Shawgrass, a division of Shaw Industries, is a growing brand in the artificial turf market; it creates custom outdoor spaces designed for safety and durability.

“Shawgrass will keep your animals safe with no need for harmful pesticides or fertilizers,” said Jennifer Muse, marketing director. “And when they need to go, our no-mess surface is easy to clean and maintain.”

Shawgrass’s new K9 Sand, as one example, features unique qualities that make it an ideal infill solution for artificial turf used by dogs and cats, Muse said. “K9 Sand reduces the smell of urine by preventing the hydrolysis of ammonia in urine.”

Tarkett Sports

FieldTurf, a brand within the Tarkett Sports division, specializes in synthetic turf for sports fields. It offers a range of artificial turf systems, including those designed without polymeric infill and those with innovative fiber technologies. “With innovations in water conservation and carbon-capturing technologies, FieldTurf continues to help ‘change the game’ with surfaces that not only perform but also support sustainability goals,” said Iannick Di Sanza, director of marketing, Tarkett Sports.

Di Sanza said FieldTurf is designed to replicate the natural feel and performance of grass.

Ecore

Ecore Athletic, a brand of Ecore Flooring, specializes in high-performance athletic flooring solutions. Its athletic turf products include FierceTurf Monster, which features a polyethylene turf surface field bonded to an upcycled 10mm or 12mm vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) ShockPad. The ShockPad, together with the turf surface, creates a playing field with extreme shock absorption properties.

BattleTurf, designed for high-impact sports, is made with woven IronTurf technology, making it extremely durable.