Retailers React: What is the biggest customer concern right now?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What is the biggest customer concern right now?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What is the biggest customer concern right now?

Here are their responses:

“One of the biggest concerns for customers right now is the mention of tariffs—especially when it comes to carpet. Having ‘Canadian made’ signage on displays has really become a focus in the showroom, allowing our local brands to lead the shopping experience in many ways.”

— Rebecca Tonowski, BFC Flooring & Design Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

“We are seeing price as the biggest concern for customers right now. They seem to be shopping many stores, and it is my belief that we get one shot at them and need to connect with them or they could be lost. Traffic is good in the stores overall, but closing customers takes time and persistence.”

— John Taylor, Taylor Carpet One, Fort Myers, Fla.

“The right product at the right price with quality installation/service has always been in the consumer’s mind. It seems like the lead time/speed to complete a project has seen an uptick in customer concerns. This was most evident during the COVID-19 period but has remained a major factor with consumers.”

— Bob Gaither, The Carpet Gallery of Akron, Akron, Ohio

“Price and quality/performance seem to be the consumer’s main concerns while shopping for new flooring. The consumer is more educated and prepared prior to reaching our showroom. Having products with a perceived value is more important than ever.”

— Bill Huss, D&M Interiors Flooring America Appleton, Wis. 

 

“Our customers are interested in style and quality, and they would like to know what our process is to estimate and schedule to complete an installation job.”

— Bob Duke, Floor Magic, Damariscotta, Maine

 

Previous article
Turf wars: Exploring outdoor options
Next article
Abbey Carpet welcomes Paul Dominie to leadership team

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention gives back to the industry

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NAFCD + NBMDA will continue their tradition of giving back to the industries they serve through their Give-Back Programs at the 2025 NAFCD +...
Read more
News

Abbey Carpet welcomes Paul Dominie to leadership team

FCNews Staff - 0
Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go announced the appointment of Paul Dominie as regional vice president of franchise development. “We’re glad...
Read more
Featured Post

Turf wars: Exploring outdoor options

Ken Ryan - 0
Artificial turf is growing in popularity due to a combination of factors, including its low maintenance requirements, improved technology and environmental benefits. What’s more,...
Read more
News

Havwoods debuts six new ‘Hero’ colors in the Colossal Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Havwoods is introducing six new hero colors to its Colossal Collection. Colossal is available in a diverse palette ranging from blonde to...
Read more
News

Top takeaways from the 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit convened here recently, bringing together leaders, innovators and experts from across the flooring industry to advance the dialogue...
Read more
News

Homeownership rate hits lowest level since 2019

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The latest homeownership rate declined to 65% in the second quarter of 2025, marking its lowest level since late 2019, according to the...
Read more

As seen in

Aug. 11, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X