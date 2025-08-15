Retailers React: What is the biggest customer concern right now?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What is the biggest customer concern right now?
Here are their responses:
“One of the biggest concerns for customers right now is the mention of tariffs—especially when it comes to carpet. Having ‘Canadian made’ signage on displays has really become a focus in the showroom, allowing our local brands to lead the shopping experience in many ways.”
— Rebecca Tonowski, BFC Flooring & Design Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
“We are seeing price as the biggest concern for customers right now. They seem to be shopping many stores, and it is my belief that we get one shot at them and need to connect with them or they could be lost. Traffic is good in the stores overall, but closing customers takes time and persistence.”
— John Taylor, Taylor Carpet One, Fort Myers, Fla.
“The right product at the right price with quality installation/service has always been in the consumer’s mind. It seems like the lead time/speed to complete a project has seen an uptick in customer concerns. This was most evident during the COVID-19 period but has remained a major factor with consumers.”
— Bob Gaither, The Carpet Gallery of Akron, Akron, Ohio
“Price and quality/performance seem to be the consumer’s main concerns while shopping for new flooring. The consumer is more educated and prepared prior to reaching our showroom. Having products with a perceived value is more important than ever.”
— Bill Huss, D&M Interiors Flooring America Appleton, Wis.
“Our customers are interested in style and quality, and they would like to know what our process is to estimate and schedule to complete an installation job.”
— Bob Duke, Floor Magic, Damariscotta, Maine