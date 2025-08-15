Abbey Carpet welcomes Paul Dominie to leadership team

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go announced the appointment of Paul Dominie as regional vice president of franchise development.

“We’re glad to welcome Paul to our leadership team,” said Phil Gutierrez, chairman and CEO. “His experience and integrity make him a natural fit for this role, and we look forward to the growth and value he will bring to our franchise family.”

Dominie brings more than 37 years of experience in the flooring industry, earning a reputation as a seasoned sales executive and respected leader. Known for turning long-standing relationships into profitable partnerships, he has led national programs, expanded distribution networks and built high-performing teams across retail, commercial and manufacturing sectors.

Most recently, Dominie served as president and national program lead at ONN Surfaces, where he launched a nationwide initiative that secured numerous new accounts in its first year. His previous roles include president of Bella Flooring Group and senior leadership positions at Beaulieu of America, where he managed more than $110 million in key accounts and played a pivotal role in the company’s strategic growth through trust-based selling.

In addition to his leadership background, Dominie is a sought-after industry speaker and trusted consultant. He served as a Mohawk University trainer for 13 years, creating programs that taught dealers how to sell through service and relationship-building.

In his new role, Dominie will work closely with the franchise development team to grow Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go membership nationwide while strengthening relationships with existing members.