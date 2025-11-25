Louisville Tile hosts second annual Tile on the Turf event

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLouisville Tile hosts second annual Tile on the Turf event

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile hosted its second annual “Tile on the Turf” event at Club SI at Churchill Downs. The record-breaking gathering brought together nearly 400 industry partners and employees for racing, networking and celebration. tile on the turf

The event, sponsored by 18 industry partners, featured a full day of horse races, food and conversation. Attendees connected with peers, viewed new tile trends and experienced the atmosphere of Churchill Downs. Sponsors also showcased new product offerings that highlighted current innovations in the industry.

Louisville Tile sponsored six of the nine races. Its “Superfecta” sponsors received exclusive experiences that included naming a race that appeared in the official program. They also watched horses saddle in the paddock and presented the winning trophy from the Winner’s Circle.

“We were honored to host such a successful event like Tile on the Turf,” said Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer at Louisville Tile. “Building and maintaining relationships are at the heart of everything we do. This event allows us to strengthen existing bonds and create new partnerships. It’s wonderful to bring everyone together for a day of connection and celebration that inspires our continued success.”

