Havwoods debuts six new ‘Hero’ colors in the Colossal Collection

By FCNews Staff
colossalNew York, N.Y.—Havwoods is introducing six new hero colors to its Colossal Collection. Colossal is available in a diverse palette ranging from blonde to cocoa to suit various aesthetic preferences. The expansion includes Blanco, Fendi, Arena, Cedro, Quadro and Amazon.

Crafted from European oak, Colossal brings a new dimension to interior spaces. Measuring up to five meters long (nearly 16.5 feet) and 400mm wide, these planks are cut from slices of the largest trees to provide a flooring option that naturally elongates spaces. As part of the Handgrade Premier line, Colossal is ideal for commercial projects and grand residences seeking distinctive flooring.

“Our Colossal collection is a prime example of Havwoods’ continued commitment to design-led innovation and our passion for bringing the magnificence of nature into the heart of aspirational interiors,” said Anthony Scott, Havwoods global product and innovation director. “Combining our bestselling ‘Hero’ colors with the naturally dramatic style of these expansive Colossal planks is a perfect match. We’ve already seen the range specified for some exceptional projects around the world and we’re excited to see how the new ‘Hero’ colors will feature in future prestigious interiors.” 

Installed with no header joints, each piece of Colossal can run perpendicular along the full length of a room. Every plank is bespoke and available in variable widths that bring extra visual interest into an interior. Each board undergoes a meticulous hand-finishing process over several days, including a unique pressing process for maximum durability. Additionally, the mill has developed innovative solutions to overcome obstacles, such as custom-built kilns for drying the Colossal logs.

The Colossal Collection is all made from premium and sustainably sourced FSC Certified European oak (FSC-C009500) and is suited for projects that demand exceptional quality and attention to detail. With a lead time of eight to twelve weeks, depending on specifications, the large-format plank style of the Colossal collection is also fully compatible with underfloor heating systems.

