Ecore Athletic enhances Performance collection

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore has expanded its Ecore Athletic portfolio with the introduction of Performance Motivate Plus, a product engineered for functional, selectorized strength, free weight and cardio training.

Designed from customer feedback and tailored specifically for light strength and conditioning workouts, Performance Motivate Plus complements Ecore’s Performance Beast flooring, which excels in handling heavier weights. When adjoined, these two products facilitate a smooth transition between spaces, allowing users to switch between different training modalities. Together, they cater to a wide array of training needs, making the Performance collection solutions ideal for any fitness environment or application.

“With the introduction of our latest flooring innovation, we’re not just expanding our product line, we’re rounding out a comprehensive collection of products tailored to meet every user’s training demands,” said Rich Willet, president of Ecore’s Flooring Business Unit. “With the addition of Performance Motivate Plus, our Performance collection offers a holistic solution for our customers, ensuring they can equip their spaces with the right performance flooring for every training and fitness need.”

Available in rolls, Performance Motivate Plus is a 10.5mm surface featuring Ecore’s patented itsTRU technology, which fusion bonds a 2.5mm vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) surface layer to an 8mm VCR base layer. The surface layer provides excellent durability and slip resistance while the base layer’s upcycled VCR provides ergonomic support to users. This new product structure allows flexible, seamless design in facilities offering workout spaces for both light and heavy strength and conditioning.

Performance Motivate Plus joins Ecore’s diverse Performance product line, which includes Performance Motivate, Performance Rally, Performance Beast, Performance Beast Plus, Performance Monster, Performance Modzilla, Performance UltraTile and Performance dBTile. The entire line features Ecore’s itsTRU technology to meet and exceed customers’ performance, durability and aesthetic needs.

Furthermore, Ecore has introduced four new colors to every product line in the Performance collection, enriching the visual options available to customers. These on-trend, new hues—Rustic Edge, Raw Titanium, Forged Steel and Urban Slate—add versatility and aesthetic appeal to fitness spaces.

“Recognizing the significance of versatility and personalization to our customers, the incorporation of these four new neutral color options provides them with expanded opportunities for customization and design flexibility,” Willet added.