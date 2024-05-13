WFCA announces next cohort for SEAL Leadership Academy

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the upcoming session of its highly acclaimed SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Leadership Development and Certification Program, starting June 3. The program is designed to equip participants with essential leadership tools and mindsets for success in their professional and personal lives.

Here’s a recap of key program features:

Flexible learning journey: A four-month program designed to fit busy schedules, promoting learning and growth.

A four-month program designed to fit busy schedules, promoting learning and growth. Interactive curriculum: Over 50 modules with weekly text interactions and monthly personal coaching sessions via Zoom.

Over 50 modules with weekly text interactions and monthly personal coaching sessions via Zoom. Expert guidance: Benefit from the expertise of industry leaders at Lead Every Day for an enriching learning experience.

Benefit from the expertise of industry leaders at Lead Every Day for an enriching learning experience. Leadership certification: Earn a professional leadership certification signifying your commitment to excellence.

Enrollment is capped at 40 individuals, so the WFCA urges professionals eager to hone their leadership skills to secure their spots promptly. Scott Humphrey, WFCA’s CEO, will spearhead this journey, whose seasoned experience and visionary leadership will guide participants toward growth and excellence.

“The SEAL Leadership Academy underscores our commitment to fostering leaders who thrive in their fields and positively impact their surroundings,” Humphrey said. “It’s a privilege to guide this group and witness their growth firsthand.”

Charles Taulbee, a participant from the inaugural group, added, “I’m deeply grateful for the invaluable insights gained from the SEAL Academy. As someone well versed in executive leadership and pursuing a PhD in strategic leadership, I can attest to the program’s caliber, which rivals—if not exceeds—graduate-level material. Thank you for your dedication and expertise. The SEAL Academy has been a transformative journey I’ll carry throughout my career.”

Individual enrollment is priced at $299 annually or $29 monthly, while companies can enroll up to ten employees for $999 annually. WFCA Premium Plus members enjoy a 10% discount.

For further details and enrollment, visit SEAL Leadership Academy.