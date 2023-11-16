Mannington, Broadlume partner on Digital Retailing initiative

New York—Broadlume, a leader in flooring technology, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mannington to offer the company its Digital Retailing program to Mannington brands, with the launch scheduled for Q1 2024.

Introduced in October, Digital Retailing enables shoppers to complete most of the transaction online and finalize it in a showroom. In this case, the program is designed to help Mannington’s retailers by offering a seamless shopping experience that increases sales opportunities, improves how flooring businesses operate, and ultimately leads to more sales.

Broadlume will be the technology provider for Mannington’s retailer programs including One Mannington, One Phenix and Compass Loyalty Programs.

“When we looked at our data, Mannington is one of the most searched brands across our entire ecosystem,” said John Weller, CIO at Broadlume. “By offering a better user experience through visualization and e-commerce sample ordering, this partnership will immediately unlock new sales opportunities for retailers solely based on the existing demand we see for Mannington products.”

Weller added that “the ability to offer a seamless shopping experience for Mannington’s retailers will provide a much-needed boost as the economic outlook continues to be unpredictable.”

For Mannington, the opportunity to offer its retailers online visualization, an in-store visualization kiosk, and online sample ordering helped kick-start the conversation, but it was Broadlume’s impact on Mannington and Phenix retailers’ businesses that made moving forward with the partnership an easy decision. “We looked at the sales data for our top retailers who currently work with Broadlume, and the results were incredible,” said Lori Keith, VP of residential marketing at Mannington, adding that retailers already on Broadlume’s website platform have an average of 30% higher Mannington sales compared to retailers with other website providers.

Beyond the impact on flooring sales, the companies share a similar vision as Mannington has always been focused on the independent retailer, which aligns with Broadlume’s focus.

To learn more about this partnership, Mannington and Broadlume are inviting all aligned retailers to FloorCon ‘23, where Mannington and Phenix will have a significant presence. Mannington retailers can be first in line for this new program by joining the Mannington Digital Retailing Priority Waitlist.

In addition to Mannington, Mohawk, Belknap-Haines, The Dixie Group, Hallmark Floors, Stark and Raskin Industries have committed to providing Broadlumes’s Digital Retailing program to its dealers.

With Digital Retailing, informed shoppers are 5.4x more likely to submit a lead online, according to Broadlume, noting that thousands of Broadlume retailers who’ve received early access to the program are already benefiting.