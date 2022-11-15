The Dixie Group, Broadlume enhance digital partnership

By FCNews Staff
TDG product visualizerDalton—In 2023, TDG will be offering a variety of enhanced digital tools for its network of retail partners. The first of these will be officially partnering with Broadlume as a digital partner and unveiling technological upgrades like an advanced TDG product visualizer.

Over the past year, as part of its partnership with Broadlume, TDG has transformed and relaunched its branded websites onto a different platform that provides the foundation needed to better serve its network of retail partners and today’s consumer. The new platform offers a better user experience, room scene visualization, sample ordering capabilities and lead generation.

Since these first steps are nearing completion across all the TDG brands, it is time to take the next step, according to TDG. To do so effectively, TDG said it needed to commit to thinking differently about its digital investment and the customer user experience.

By partnering with Broadlume and taking advantage of the expertise and sales network they have already worked hard to build, TDG said it will be able to offer its more than 700 retail partners already using Broadlume for their digital needs an enhanced experience.

This enhanced experience includes:

  • Product content: Elevated TDG brand content pages for dealers’ websites.
  • TDG Product Visualizer: Broadlume provides functionality to allow visitors to dealers’ websites to virtually place products in the actual rooms they are shopping for using their own device.
  • In-store Kiosk Visualizer: Dealers who opt to purchase the in-store kiosk can invite consumers to bring photos of the rooms they are decorating into the dealer’s showroom to visualize TDG products on the in-store kiosk while shopping and looking at samples.
  • Product sampling: Visitors to dealers’ websites will be able to shop and order TDG-brand product samples directly from the dealer’s website.
  • Lead generation: Partner dealers selling TDG brand products and utilizing a Broadlume website will receive real-time lead generation details about customers actively engaged in the buying process.
  • Digital account manager: To review their website results and help in driving leads, closing more sales via the dealer’s website and addressing digital advertising strategies/co-op opportunities.
