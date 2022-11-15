The Dixie Group, Broadlume enhance digital partnership

Dalton—In 2023, TDG will be offering a variety of enhanced digital tools for its network of retail partners. The first of these will be officially partnering with Broadlume as a digital partner and unveiling technological upgrades like an advanced TDG product visualizer.

Over the past year, as part of its partnership with Broadlume, TDG has transformed and relaunched its branded websites onto a different platform that provides the foundation needed to better serve its network of retail partners and today’s consumer. The new platform offers a better user experience, room scene visualization, sample ordering capabilities and lead generation.

Since these first steps are nearing completion across all the TDG brands, it is time to take the next step, according to TDG. To do so effectively, TDG said it needed to commit to thinking differently about its digital investment and the customer user experience.

By partnering with Broadlume and taking advantage of the expertise and sales network they have already worked hard to build, TDG said it will be able to offer its more than 700 retail partners already using Broadlume for their digital needs an enhanced experience.

This enhanced experience includes: