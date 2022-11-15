White Label Studio recognized in Power Partners Awards

Calhoun, Ga.—White Label Studio, a full-service digital marketing agency based here and specializing in the home and flooring industries, is included in the inaugural Power Partner Awards by Inc. Business Media, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow. The list recognizes 252 leading firms out of thousands of applicants in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics and security, as well as other areas of business.

All Power Partner Award winners across the nation received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping their respective businesses succeed. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing companies to focus on their core missions.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media. “Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life.”

White Label Studio CEO, Mollie Surratt, said she is proud of the distinguished recognition and the talented team that helped bring it home. “White Label Studio is thrilled to receive this award as a testament to our client’s satisfaction with the work we do for them,” she said. “When White Label Studio was founded, we had two goals—creating a culture that supported our team and their families and treating our clients like family. We are proud to continue to see those goals being met nearly five years after the agency’s inception. We couldn’t do it without the incredible support of our team and clients, who have truly embraced us as part of their business.”

In 2022, White Label Studio has seen tremendous growth from both adding new clients to the roster as well as adding new business with existing clients who have been pleased with the agency’s current work, according to Surratt. White Label Studio’s full client roster includes Shaw Flooring Network, Tarkett Hospitality, Novalis Flooring, Twenty & Oak, Carpet One Floor & Home, North Georgia Brick, Horizon Stone, AHF Products, Laminin Industries, Bridals by Lori, QUADSis Shoe Brand, Furniture of Dalton, Lori Allen Brand and more. The agency provides a full range of strategic marketing and digital services.

To select the winners, Inc., partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc., also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.