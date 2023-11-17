Interface introduces new carbon neutral rubber flooring

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialInterface introduces new carbon neutral rubber flooring

noraplan darivaAtlanta—noraplan dariva, a new rubber flooring from nora by Interface, is designed to combine the beauty of nature with the benefits of rubber to create a safe and durable floorscape for modern interiors.

Designed for a wide range of spaces, noraplan dariva is said to unite beauty with performance for a biophilic, holistic flooring solution. The product offers performance characteristics that deliver on noraplan standards for durability, ergonomics, acoustics, safety and maintenance. Available in 28 colors, the product provides an organic, non-directional and nature-inspired design in earthy, muted tones. It connects the design world to nature with the use of color, drawing inhabitants in and supporting soothing environments. Its curated color palette helps subtly define space, while its organic marbling and smooth surface support heavy-traffic areas.

Like all Interface flooring, noraplan dariva is carbon neutral across its full product life cycle through Interface’s third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors program.

Previous article
Retailers React: Which social media platform works best?
Next article
Tarkett’s Cliff Gustafson receives MASMS award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett’s Cliff Gustafson receives MASMS award

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Cliff Gustafson, an account executive for Tarkett North America, was recognized at the Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association’s (MASMS) annual conference last...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: Which social media platform works best?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Installation

Mapei highlights carbon-neutral product family

FCNews Staff - 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla.–Mapei Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry, highlighted its family of carbon-neutral products. Now, specifiers, contractors and...
Read more
News

Mohawk, Tunnel to Towers celebrate 10 years of partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—This week, Mohawk is celebrating a decade of partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.  Founded in tribute to New York firefighter Stephen Siller,...
Read more
News

Antolini implements CO2 reducing photovoltaic system

FCNews Staff - 0
Verona, Italy–Important new efforts on the topic of sustainability have been promoted by Antolini while presenting the recently inaugurated photovoltaic system. “We have embraced the...
Read more
News

Mannington, Broadlume partner on Digital Retailing initiative

FCNews Staff - 0
New York—Broadlume, a leader in flooring technology, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mannington to offer the company its Digital Retailing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X