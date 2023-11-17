Interface introduces new carbon neutral rubber flooring

Atlanta—noraplan dariva, a new rubber flooring from nora by Interface, is designed to combine the beauty of nature with the benefits of rubber to create a safe and durable floorscape for modern interiors.

Designed for a wide range of spaces, noraplan dariva is said to unite beauty with performance for a biophilic, holistic flooring solution. The product offers performance characteristics that deliver on noraplan standards for durability, ergonomics, acoustics, safety and maintenance. Available in 28 colors, the product provides an organic, non-directional and nature-inspired design in earthy, muted tones. It connects the design world to nature with the use of color, drawing inhabitants in and supporting soothing environments. Its curated color palette helps subtly define space, while its organic marbling and smooth surface support heavy-traffic areas.

Like all Interface flooring, noraplan dariva is carbon neutral across its full product life cycle through Interface’s third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors program.