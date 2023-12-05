Belknap-Haines expands distribution of LM Flooring

Mountville, Pa.—Belknap-Haines, a leading full-service flooring distributor, will help expand the influence and territory of LM Flooring, an AHF Products brand, in New England and relaunch in the Southeastern United States, effective immediately.

“The success of AHF Products is a direct result of the commitment and professionalism of our distributor partners and the retail professionals they serve,” said Chris King, senior vice president of sales, AHF Products. “The relationship with Belknap-Haines continues to have a positive impact on retailers and on their business and this move further affirms our longstanding commitment to Belknap-Haines and to distribution.”

LM Flooring is a leader in engineered wood flooring, with high-quality products on the forefront of market trends: wide width, long length, sliced, sawn and textured constructions. AHF has been growing and investing in the brand since it acquired LM in 2019.

According to AHF, this launch marks a significant milestone for LM Flooring, with the brand’s most substantial debut in over a decade. A tremendous amount of time and effort was devoted to delivering a mix of styles, colors, textures and structures into a single merchandising vehicle designed to maximize the valuable real estate in the retailer’s showroom.

“I’m confident we’re delivering the highest fashion and high value flooring products we’ve unveiled in the history of LM Flooring,” said Justin Hertzell, national sales manager of LM Flooring. “We are beyond proud to partner with Belknap to bring this brand for the first time to New England, and to enhance our footprint throughout the Southeast affirming our longstanding commitment to Haines.”

In stock and available throughout Belknap-Haines footprint from Boston to Nashville to Miami are:

All LM engineered wood flooring: nine collections / 41 SKUs

Four species – white oak / red oak / American maple / American hickory

Variety of structures and price points with a good / better / best trade up story

Visibly impressive and easy-to-shop merchandising vehicle

Nine full panel display cards, one for each collection showcasing in full view the unique beauty and texture of each collection

“Distribution is the cornerstone of AHF Products go to market model,” King added. “We see these relationships as critical to serving the independent specialty retailer. Deep assortments, local inventory, cut order fulfillment and enhanced sales and service at the store level are all advantages that a strong distributor can provide.”