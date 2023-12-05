Belknap-Haines expands distribution of LM Flooring

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBelknap-Haines expands distribution of LM Flooring

LM FlooringMountville, Pa.—Belknap-Haines, a leading full-service flooring distributor, will help expand the influence and territory of LM Flooring, an AHF Products brand, in New England and relaunch in the Southeastern United States, effective immediately.

“The success of AHF Products is a direct result of the commitment and professionalism of our distributor partners and the retail professionals they serve,” said Chris King, senior vice president of sales, AHF Products. “The relationship with Belknap-Haines continues to have a positive impact on retailers and on their business and this move further affirms our longstanding commitment to Belknap-Haines and to distribution.”

LM Flooring is a leader in engineered wood flooring, with high-quality products on the forefront of market trends: wide width, long length, sliced, sawn and textured constructions. AHF has been growing and investing in the brand since it acquired LM in 2019.

According to AHF, this launch marks a significant milestone for LM Flooring, with the brand’s most substantial debut in over a decade. A tremendous amount of time and effort was devoted to delivering a mix of styles, colors, textures and structures into a single merchandising vehicle designed to maximize the valuable real estate in the retailer’s showroom.

“I’m confident we’re delivering the highest fashion and high value flooring products we’ve unveiled in the history of LM Flooring,” said Justin Hertzell, national sales manager of LM Flooring. “We are beyond proud to partner with Belknap to bring this brand for the first time to New England, and to enhance our footprint throughout the Southeast affirming our longstanding commitment to Haines.”

In stock and available throughout Belknap-Haines footprint from Boston to Nashville to Miami are:

  • All LM engineered wood flooring: nine collections / 41 SKUs
  • Four species – white oak / red oak / American maple / American hickory
  • Variety of structures and price points with a good / better / best trade up story
  • Visibly impressive and easy-to-shop merchandising vehicle
  • Nine full panel display cards, one for each collection showcasing in full view the unique beauty and texture of each collection

“Distribution is the cornerstone of AHF Products go to market model,” King added. “We see these relationships as critical to serving the independent specialty retailer. Deep assortments, local inventory, cut order fulfillment and enhanced sales and service at the store level are all advantages that a strong distributor can provide.”

Previous article
Coverings unveils 2024 educational lineup

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Coverings unveils 2024 educational lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has revealed a select lineup of featured educational opportunities...
Read more
News

Kono Blackburn joins Spartan Surfaces

FCNews Staff - 0
Calif.—Spartan Surfaces welcomed Kono Blackburn in Southern California as its healthcare lead. Blackburn, with extensive experience in engaging end user and designer clients, assumes...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 74th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.–The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 74th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Focus on what you do have

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/bYg5573Dtto Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring industry supports worthy causes

Ken Ryan - 0
The term cause-related marketing was reportedly first coined by American Express when it launched a marketing program to assist with the renovation costs of...
Read more
News

Torlys names Jeano Bejjani vice president of marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Toronto, Ontario—Torlys continues to expand its leadership team with the appointment of Jeano Bejjani to the position of vice president of marketing. Bejjani's strategic acumen,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X