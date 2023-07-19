Mannington Commercial introduces Xpress Rubber

By FCNews Staff
Home Commercial Mannington Commercial introduces Xpress Rubber

Xpress RubberCalhoun, Ga.— Mannington Commercial introduced Xpress Rubber, a selection of products from the BurkeBase Wall Base, ColorScape StairTreads and ColorScape Tile collections that ship in 10 days or less. As is true with all products in the Mannington Xpress program, Xpress Rubber features a wide range of the company’s most popular styles and colors with clear pricing and quick shipping.

“We curated this selection to ensure commercial designers can get these must-haves quickly and reliably to match with their other flooring and meet a tight deadline,” said Al Boulogne, vice president, commercial carpet and rubber. “Wall base and stair treads take a lot of abuse, so getting the right product can make all the difference in appearance, performance and the life-cycle costs of a project.”

Xpress Rubber features five colors from the BurkeBase TS Cove Base and the ColorScape Stair Treads and ColorScape Tile collections—Black, Black Brown, Charcoal, Gray and Rocky. Sizes include ColorScape Round Tile (18.125 x 18.125), 6-foot x 13 ColorScape Round Stair Treads, 4-foot x 13 ColorScape Round Stair Treads and 4 x 4 TS Cove BurkeBase.

In addition, the program offers six colors for the BurkeBase TV and TP Cove Base stylesBlack, Black Brown, Charcoal, Gray, Rocky and White. Sizes include 4 x 4-foot TV Cove BurkeBase and 4 x 4-foot TP Cove BurkeBase.

Mannington Commercial’s rubber and vinyl products are engineered for heavy traffic and high maintenance areas and are scuff and scratch resistant. The BurkeBase Collection is backed by Mannington Commercial’s 5-year limited commercial wear warranty, while the stair and tile collections offer a 10-year limited commercial wear warranty.

Made in the USA, all Xpress Rubber products are produced in facilities certified to ISO 14001, supporting local economies with conservation-minded manufacturing. All products are FloorScore Certified, carry a published HPD and may contribute to LEED and Green Globes credits.

Previous articleVirginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Crossville launches new Access Point collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville continues to expand its porcelain portfolio with the launch of its Access Point porcelain tile collection. Featuring some of today's most sought-after...
Read more
Featured Post

Glues that stick: Top adhesives in ’23

Ken Ryan - 0
Given the plethora of hard surface flooring options available in the market today, choosing the right adhesive is critical to ensuring the new floor...
Read more
Featured Post

Opulent tile designs for today’s savvy flooring dealer

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The best suppliers of tile don’t hold back when it comes to design—and it shows. Here are the latest opulent tile designs from today’s...
Read more

Must Read

Commercial

Mannington Commercial introduces Xpress Rubber

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.— Mannington Commercial introduced Xpress Rubber, a selection of products from the BurkeBase Wall Base, ColorScape StairTreads and ColorScape Tile collections that ship in...
Read more
News

Virginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a distributor of top-quality tile and stone products, announced a significant territory expansion in collaboration with Marazzi Tile. Effective August 1,...
Read more
News

Synchrony expands partnership with At Home

FCNews Staff - 0
Stamford, Conn.—Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, has expanded its partnership with At Home to offer customers more options and flexibility in how they make...
Read more
News

Crossville launches new Access Point collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville continues to expand its porcelain portfolio with the launch of its Access Point porcelain tile collection. Featuring some of today's most sought-after...
Read more
Featured Post

Canadian wildfires impact sawmill production

FCNews Staff - 0
The still-raging Canadian wildfires —hundreds of which remain uncontained —have ravaged more than 25 million acres since June, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest...
Read more
News

COREtec to host WPC training

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—COREtec, Shaw Industries’ premium luxury vinyl brand, will host a one-hour WPC training on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will focus...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X