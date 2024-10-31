Laminate: Suppliers continue to make strides in realism, texture

Laminate flooring continues to make advancements in not only its ability to mimic visuals found in real wood and stone, but also the texture and heft of the genuine article. This is primarily due to advancements and innovations in technology.

The most notable of these advancements is high-definition printing technology. Early laminate designs often featured basic patterns that didn’t quite capture the intricate details and depth of natural wood or stone. Today, digital printing techniques allow manufacturers to reproduce stunningly realistic images with intricate grain patterns, knots and textures. This high-resolution printing creates a visual depth that closely resembles real hardwood or tile, making it difficult to differentiate between laminate and the real materials.

In addition to improved visuals, advancements in texturing technology have significantly contributed to the realism of laminate flooring. Manufacturers now use techniques such as embossing and beveling to create surface textures that replicate the feel of natural materials. In addition, texturing adds an extra layer of authenticity, enhancing the overall sensory experience of the flooring.

Advancements in technology have also led to a broader range of styles, colors and finishes available in laminate flooring. Consumers and commercial clients can now choose from a vast selection of designs that replicate various wood species and stone types, allowing for greater customization to match individual tastes and home décor.

Following are a some examples of laminate flooring products that reflect the latest innovations in visual realism and textures.

AHF Products—TimberTru

The Bruce TimberTru brand from AHF Products offers a pair of realistic-looking laminate flooring products: Natural World and Basic Wonder collections. The former comes in a 12mm total thickness while the latter is an 8mm product. With wear ratings of AC4 and AC3, respectively, both lines offer the realistic looks and textures of real wood floors, plus proven protection against stains, fading, scratches and scuff marks. The collections earned AHF Products an Award of Excellence trophy in the Laminate A category for 2024.

BHW—Waterfront

BHW Flooring’s new eye-catching Waterfront line consists of eight clean, European white oak looks further enhanced by state-of-the-art EIR technology. What’s more, Waterfront is constructed on a 12mm platform (10mm + 2mm attached IXPE pad) on impressive planks measuring a whopping 9 3/8 inches wide x 87 inches long. The collection is constructed using Unilin’s 2G locking system for quick and easy installation and boasts an AC4 rating for long wear. “This is probably one of our most exciting launches this year,” said Jason Grant, vice president.

Cali—Shorebreak

Earlier this year Cali broke into the resurgent laminate flooring arena with Shorebreak, a realistic stone/tile-influenced offering built on a 12 x 24 format featuring a 10mm core + 2mm construction with attached pad. Shorebreak seeks to bolster the company’s offering beyond its traditional LVP and wood products. “We entered the laminate flooring arena, not because it was cool but it allows us to do some different things from a technology standpoint,” said Alex Brodkin, VP, product and sourcing. “We looked at LVT tiles, but we weren’t happy with the designs and visuals.”

Eternity—Hyperion XXL, Sequoia XL

Eternity, a provider of a range of trendy hard surface flooring products, is looking to raise the bar in laminate visuals with Hyperion XXL. As the name implies, the product boasts 7 ½-foot, 5-foot and 2 ½-foot random length planks in an overall thickness of 12mm on a 9-inch-wide board. A sister product, Sequoia XL is a 6-foot-long laminate boasting 3D RealFeel technology and 1-24 digital print pattern repeats. It is made in Spain.

HF Design—Aquaproof XL

HF Design is building on the success of AquaProof with a step-up product that’s both wider and longer than its predecessor. Measuring 9.3 inches wide x 72 inches long, AquaProof XL seeks to make a bolder statement. AquaProof XL comes in 12 neutral, earthy color tones and mimics the heft of real wood with an overall thickness of 14mm for a sturdy and comfortable floor.

“With AquaProof XL, the team at HF Design has created a winner,” said John Neugent, sales director at Cain & Bultman, Jacksonville, Fla.

Inhaus—Manor collection

Inhaus, a perennial player in the laminate flooring sector, continues to invest heavily in the product segment. New this year is a technology that allows seamless installation of herringbone planks. The technology is featured on the company’s new Manor collection, which boasts high-definition designs and EIR texturing for added depth and realism. To ease installation, the line features an ‘AA’ plank as opposed to an ‘A’ plank and a separate ‘B’ plank. That means no more left- and right-hand sides to confuse installers. “It’s fast and simple, and it gives you a very great, traditional, real wood look,” said Derek Welbourn, CEO, Inhaus.

Johnson Hardwood—Bella Vista

Bella Vista, the signature high-performance laminate offering from Johnson, features colors ranging from light tans to dark taupes that aim to capture the essence of natural European oak. Registered embossing adds a lifelike texture to each plank. It features an overall 13.5mm thickness (12mm core plus 1.5mm foam IXPE pad) and the Välinge 5G Dry click system for easy, worry-free installation. The collection comes with an AC5 rating, making it highly resistant to water, scratches and stains.

Lions Floor—Comfort Heights

Comfort Heights aims to take home décor to the next level. The large-profile laminate plank is designed to resemble the authentic and timeless charm of hardwood. The embossed-in-register matte finish is billed as a vivid expression of nature. Water-resistant with a micro painted bevel, waxed joints and AC4-level scratch resistance, Comfort Heights high-density core aims to deliver beauty, durability and performance to suit any décor.

Mannington—Bespoke

The Restoration collection—Mannington’s top-selling laminate line—got a shot in the arm this year with the addition of Bespoke, an extremely natural looking offering that mimics the visual characteristics and texture of genuine hardwood. The high level of realism is also due to Mannington’s signature True Detail digital styling, which provides up to 20 unique planks for fewer pattern repeats.

“The physical texture and aesthetic of this product convey a more raw kind of feel,” said John Hammel, senior product director, wood and laminate. “We’ve also changed the type of bevel we use on this product—it’s much more subtle. It’s really hard to tell from a bevel standpoint what’s wood vs. what’s laminate.”

Mohawk—RevWood

Earlier this year Mohawk refreshed its flagship RevWood line to give retailers even more reasons to get consumers excited about the product and the category. With the addition of WetProtect across RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier—and Signature Technology on its top-tier RevWood Premier offering. RevWood Premier, its highest tier, gets a new product line called Eden Springs, an elegant hickory visual. RevWood Plus gets two extensions, including medium-character, European white oak visuals in trendy colors. Mohawk is also bolstering its longer, wider platform via a new product, Lenox Park, measuring 8 ½ inches wide x 81 inches long. “With Signature Technology, you can really drive home that natural authenticity,” said David Moore, senior product director, wood, laminate.

Onn Surfaces—Onn:Guard

Onn Surfaces, a new player to enter the hard surface arena, unveiled the Onn:Guard collection of 7 5/8-inch-wide laminate flooring. Each plank is engineered to withstand the wear and tear of daily life while maintaining its embossed-in-register real-wood appearance and feel. “These products are crafted by experts who understand retail,” said Paul Dominie, president of the company. “I came from a company where I helped craft award-winning products. I’m going to bring that same passion and design-savvy approach to what we’re doing.”

Raskin—Woodtex

Woodtex is a waterproof laminate that features enhanced embossed-in-register exclusive designs. Cutting-edge technology includes an eco-friendly, waterproof core and commercial-grade wear layer. Built to last a lifetime, Woodtex is dimensionally stable, kid- and pet-friendly and acoustically sound-absorbing, all while being easy to install and maintain. “Woodtex is a multi-length plank, so it’s not all one size like the majority of laminate out there,” said Gabrielle Raskin, director of business development. “It mimics real wood when it’s installed, and the finish is a slow swell core. It has water-tight joints.”

SLCC—Pacific Vineyard

SLCC, primarily known for its expertise in the hardwood arena, is taking some of its best designs in that category and translating them into other popular categories such as laminate and rigid core. With respect to laminate, some of SLCC’s best-performing hardwood visuals are now available in its Pacific Vineyard laminate line, a wide-plank, long- board collection that has been expanded from five visuals to a total of 10 colors. “Some companies curate their visuals through a film book, but with SLCC— being on the West Coast where design trends emerge—we know what sells,” explained Ted Rocha, executive vice president. “It’s about giving the consumer more product exclusivity.”

Stanton—Nuvo Lux/Max

The Nuvo decorative laminate collection from Stanton, which is focusing on growing its hard surface offerings, aims to redefine elegance and sophistication in interior spaces. NuvoLux and NuvoMax are designed to project timeless elegance inspired by the grandeur of natural woods and materials. The designs are carefully curated, designed with innovative textures, authentic colors and high-caliber finishes. The collection boasts 24 colors covering everything from coastal lights to rich, traditional earth tones. “It’s competitively priced in the market, and the color range is awesome,” said Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surface.

Tarkett—ShoreFlor

Tarkett’s ShoreFlor with Searenity waterproof technology—officially introduced this past summer—blends timeless wood visuals with cutting-edge technology. The product features a painted bevel edge, EIR technology and comes in a 10mm + 2mm pad for a total thickness of 12mm. The collection features clean, warm visuals as well as some rustic look such as hickory. In terms of performance, the product is specifically engineered for moisture-prone rooms in the home such as kitchens and bath- rooms. Featuring a hydrophobic coating on the beveled edge, this innovative technology repels water effectively. Additionally, ShoreFlor’s watertight locking system prevents any water from reaching the core, maintaining the integrity and appearance of the floor.