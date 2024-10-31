Decocer launches revamped website

Castellón, Spain—Decocer, specializing in the design and manufacturing of custom small-format tiles, has launched a new website featuring a refreshed design aligned with its new brand image, enhancing its values and customer interaction.

The ceramics company, focused on customizing pieces for each client, unveiled a renewed global image, projecting a dynamic presence with a fresh and contemporary language. Its communication aims to highlight the authentic value of ceramics, emphasizing material expressiveness and attention to detail in every piece.

The new website aims to present an optimistic tone, rich in creativity and personality, aligning with the communication needs of its clients, specifiers, architects, interior designers and specialized agents. It showcases Decocer’s ability to design and manufacture custom ceramics tailored to individual requirements.

In addition to providing specific information about products, formats, shapes and finishes, the new Decocer website features a search tool for ceramic collections. Users can quickly and easily download the complete catalog, and a blog and news section offers current and specific information about the company.

Overall, the new website stands out for its well-organized information, contemporary design and user-friendly navigation. “We aimed to convey a fresh, expressive and modern image in line with Decocer’s new branding,” said Verónica Obrero, commercial director. “We design and manufacture very special custom ceramics, and this message is what we wanted to communicate.”