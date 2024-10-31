Lioncore Industries Vietnam signs license for i4F’s HerringB/One

By FCNews Staff
Lioncore
i4F management David Song, Marcel Boekhoorn and John Rietveldt with James Wong from Lioncore.

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Lioncore Industries Vietnam has signed an additional license agreement for i4F’s new HerringB/One, single panel drop-lock system. Lioncore will offer i4F HerringB/One as an option on all its collections. As a longstanding i4F licensee, Lioncore also offers i4F drop-lock on its WPC lines following the success the manufacturer experienced with the system on its SPC product lines.

“Being able to provide easier than ever to install herringbone flooring provides Lioncore with a significant commercial advantage,” said James Wong, Lioncore’s CEO. “We supply resilient flooring solutions to some of the world’s largest retailers so always seek to offer the most cutting edge and on-trend flooring. We already enjoy a tried-and-tested success with i4F as our long-standing technology partner with drop-lock on both our SPC and WPC products. After years of working together, it’s no surprise that we just extended our agreement to include i4F’s ingenious HerringB/One installation solution as an option on all our collections moving forward.”

Exclusively available from i4F, the new patented HerringB/One is a highly intuitive single panel technology featuring the same drop-lock mechanism on all herringbone panels. This eliminates the need for mirroring A and B panels as well as delivers simplified installation and replacements. The removal of mirroring panels is said to benefit the entire value chain, from global manufacturing to the growing demand for DIY-friendly flooring solutions. Overall efficiencies are achieved as production processes are streamlined and packaging costs associated with multi-panel boxing, packaging and instructions are reduced. Retailers are empowered to meet the surging demand for herringbone flooring by offering a super easy installation system.

“Lioncore is a market leading manufacturer of innovative and quality products, and we are honored to be included in its many portfolios,” said i4F’s CEO, John Rietveldt. “Our technologies are always based on three core elements: That they are meaningful, easy to use and are of the highest quality. Now with HerringB/One, Lioncore, its customers and end users can install beautiful, normally more complex herringbone flooring with the same ease associated with all i4F drop-lock technologies.”

