Louisville Tile invests in employees with LTU

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has launched its latest Louisville Tile University (LTU) training program.

Louisville Tile said it has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, high-quality products and expert advice—backed by a knowledgeable and dedicated team. “When people come into Louisville Tile, we want them to feel welcomed, inspired and to encounter experienced team members who can guide them with confidence,” said Louisville Tile’s Crosby Hall, chief administrator officer. “Louisville Tile University is crucial to how we achieve this, providing everything from in-depth product knowledge to technical training. It’s through LTU that we ensure our team is equipped to deliver the exceptional service that defines our company.”

In an effort to align with this mission, LTU offers dynamic “show me, teach me, let me try” training to cultivate team members committed to service excellence and staying ahead of industry trends.

Leveraging technology, LTU has transitioned to an on-demand learning platform, providing employees with flexible access to training materials. This shift is intended to significantly enhance training efficiency, accessibility and employee morale. Additionally, the company says valuable employee feedback has helped LTU continually refine and improve its training programs to meet evolving needs.

Looking ahead, LTU aims to expand its curriculum by partnering with manufacturing partners to offer comprehensive training modules on the entire tile production process—from raw materials to finished product and installation techniques to on-trend design. This is meant to equip employees with in-depth knowledge, positioning LTU as a valuable resource for both employees and industry professionals. Ultimately, these modules will be made available to Louisville Tile clients.

By sharing valuable knowledge and insights, LTU intends to strengthen industry partnerships and elevate the tile industry as a whole. According to the company, the program’s focus on continuous improvement and employee empowerment ensures that Louisville Tile remains at the forefront of the industry.

“LTU is a game-changer for all employees,” sid Nicholis McLaughlin, Louisville Tile’s director of learning and development. “It provides a solid foundation for everyone, regardless of their experience level, to excel in their roles. By investing in our team, we’re not only building a stronger, more knowledgeable workforce but also fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. This commitment to employee development is essential for driving our business forward and staying ahead in the competitive tile industry.”