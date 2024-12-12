The right software makes all the difference

Business software has advanced leaps and bounds in just a handful of years, especially when it comes to the flooring industry. What used to be done via pad and paper is now controlled by advanced flooring software created specifically for the purposes of flooring retailers, distributors and installers. Gone are the days of overstuffed notebooks or even generic accounting software.

However, when it comes to choosing the right software for your business, it’s easier said than done. So, FCNews reached out to the top software providers in the industry to gauge what they each bring to the table and how they can best help support your business.

Comp-U-Floor: Mobilizing the showroom. The Comp-U-Floor web and mobile ERP, business management, installations and accounting software is billed as a world-class system specifically designed for the floor covering industry. “For flooring retailers thinking about taking their flooring business right to the customer’s doorstep, Comp-U-Floor’s Sales Order Processing with the ‘Shop At Home’ feature is a real game-changer for flooring pros,” said Edgar Aya, CEO. “This system lets you bring the showroom directly to your clients where they feel most comfortable— right in their homes. Imagine the convenience: your sales team can show products, give prices and even close the sale on the spot, all from a mobile device.”

How it works: With this system, reps can access the full catalog, check inventory and create orders. “The whole process is streamlined to keep things moving, eliminating common errors and reducing time spent on follow-up calls or paperwork,” Aya explained. “Your customers get a smooth experience, and your team can stay focused on the next sale. Plus, when they make decisions at home, they’re more likely to be comfortable with their choices, and that’s a win for everyone.”

Another benefit? “The Sales Order Processing feature integrates seamlessly with the rest of Comp-U-Floor’s ERP tools.”

Showroom Pricing: Transforming the pricing puzzle. Showroom Pricing offers a solution that transforms how flooring retailers manage pricing and customer engagement. “Showroom Pricing can be used in conjunction with any ERP system, including non-industry-specific platforms like QuickBooks, and it’s designed to read both B2B and non-B2B price lists, providing unmatched flexibility in our industry,” said Kristen Stensby, co-founder. “Our password-protected QR codes serve as a tool for both consumers and sales teams—customers get transparent pricing while salespeople gain access to additional product details, all from the same QR code. Showroom Pricing also makes it easy for dealers to introduce this technology into their showrooms, creating a more engaging and modern shopping experience. By streamlining pricing management and empowering retailers, Showroom Pricing helps businesses focus on what they do best: serving customers and driving growth.”

QFloors: A better user experience. QFloors offers a user-friendly design, which means a less painful ramp up, with award-winning customer support and commitment to innovation. “The tricky part is anyone can pay lip service,” said Chad Ogden, CEO. “How to communicate the significant differences experienced because of our deeply rooted culture of thoroughly investing in our partnerships with customers? Here are a few facts that support the claim:

• In 2024, QFloors’ YTD average number of incoming calls per day (for training and support) was 93. Its average time to answer and connect the customer with support staff was 1:02. So you are getting answers to your questions very, very quickly.

• In a recent anonymous survey sent to flooring dealers that was done by an impartial industry organization, QFloors ranked the highest among flooring software companies in customer satisfaction. (We were way ahead of everyone else.)

• QFloors received the WFCA’s Tom Jennings award last January for demonstrating an unusual level of commitment to customer service.”

Cyncly: A full-service partner. Cyncly Flooring offers full-service website creation and digital marketing technology and services to help define goals, implement marketing with expertise and measure its impact to reach goals faster. “We offer retailers an end-to-end solution: digital marketing integrated with business management software,” explained Mark Lukianchuk, general manager. “Cyncly customers get access to the most expertise in the industry and benefit from our industry-leading investments in innovation, which are bringing new technology to their websites and stores.”

Cyncly aims to help the retail community acquire customers more efficiently while running their businesses more profitably. “Through our leading business management solution, Cyncly Flooring helps you configure your processes to match your business, manage vendor relationships and collect the data you need for successful project estimation and delivery,” Lukianchuk said. “Our ERP integrates sales, operations, inventory control and accounting into a unified, streamlined solution. Retailers get improved business oversight, streamlined data entry and enhanced operational control to build a stronger bottom line. Finally, we help you scale while keeping your personal touch.”

Measure Square: Better through integration. MeasureSquare integrates with major flooring CRM and ERP systems (such as QFloors, Broadlume/Rollmaster and Comp-U-Floors, and accounting systems like QuickBooks Online and Xero), enhancing workflow and financial reporting efficiency.

“Measure Square offers a comprehensive Cloud API that facilitates seamless data communication with third-party software, allowing for the exchange of measurement and estimate data, floor plans, seam diagrams and cut sheets,” explained Steven Wang, CEO. “These integrations enable flooring retailers to synchronize their estimating data with existing management systems, reducing manual data entry and minimizing errors.”

Broadlume. The one-stop shop. Broadlume stands out with its unique, all-in-one platform that covers every aspect of a flooring business. Instead of juggling different software systems, users can manage everything from one central hub.

“With Broadlume, you’re not just getting individual software solutions; you’re gaining a unified platform designed to elevate every aspect of your flooring business,” said Todd Saunders, CEO. “This integrated approach drives efficiency, delivers unmatched customer experiences and ultimately fuels profits.”

Roomvo. Leading with technology. With millions of monthly users across more than 150 countries, Roomvo is a leading technology platform for flooring retailers. “Our innovative suite of digital and in-store solutions includes websites, digital ads, flooring visualization and in-store kiosks,” said Pawel Rajszel, CEO. “With data partnerships with over 100 leading brands, Roomvo helps more than 6,000 flooring retailers create outstanding shopping experiences, maximize sales and expedite purchase decisions. In November we were ranked among North America’s fastest-growing companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the fourth year running. Our success is a direct result of executing the most ambitious and innovative roadmap in the flooring industry, with solutions to keep retailers at the cutting edge.”

The software developer’s technology includes the Roomvo Visualizer, Roomvo Kiask, Roomvo Sites and Roomvo AI Chatbot. “As the new year beckons, we’re continuing to innovate to help flooring retailers maximize sales and engagement. We’re focused on helping dealers drive more traffic to their websites and stores,” Rajszel said.