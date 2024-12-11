EF Contract unveils High Society modular carpet collection

By FCNews Staff
High Society
High Society – Socialite

Dalton—Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean coast, and Monte Carlo in particular where luxury knows no bounds, the High Society collection offers three new modular carpet options.

“We designed this collection to provide a luxurious look and feel to interior spaces from the modern office to higher education and beyond,” explained Laura Holzer, director of product design for EF Contract. “The glamourous French Riviera was the perfect spot to pull our inspiration for the three patterns.”

The three styles in the High Society collection include:

  • Musical, billed as a choreography of fluid and harmonic spatters of color over dusky backgrounds.
  • Romantic, designed with deeper splashes of tonal color that flicker across the pattern, creating a scattered mosaic motif.
  • Socialite features bursts of dramatic splashes of deep, neutral shades that flow and flutter across the pattern.

Each style is available in 24 x 24 tiles in 12 colorways. High Society styles are crafted using EF Contract’s 100% Encore SD Ultima nylon, specifically engineered to maximize appearance with exceptional color, performance and sustainability. The standard Nexus Modular Backing contains pre-consumer recycled content and contributes to LEED. The optional Advance Modular Carpet Backing provides a PVC-free option, which provides outstanding performance, protection and stability. It is also recyclable through EF Contract’s Flooring Reclamation Program.

High Society also coordinates with existing EF Contract LVT and Kinetex offerings, providing a full suite of flooring solutions.

WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 1)

