WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 1)

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnWOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 1)

For the past 14 years, I’ve been immersed in the floor covering industry, a field that has been both a professional calling and a personal evolution. Growing up as the daughter of two lifelong educators, I was fortunate to witness firsthand how powerful education can be. From an early age, I learned that sharing knowledge, empowering others and creating opportunities for growth are values that can transform not only individuals but entire communities. 

When I first ventured into flooring sales, I quickly realized that one of the most impactful ways I could contribute to the success of my peers was through knowledge sharing. I created a flooring product knowledge bulletin, complete with practical job aids, designed to help my colleagues hone their selling skills and become more effective in their roles as retail sales associates (RSAs). I’ve always been driven by the idea that the more we learn, the more we can give—and that’s something I’ve carried with me throughout my career.

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some of the most respected leaders in the industry who have shaped my approach to both sales and installation practices. Along the way, I’ve also developed a deep understanding of key corporate business strategies. These skills have served me well, helping me grow into leadership roles focused on sales, process improvement, training and team development. I’m proud to have played a pivotal role in launching a nationwide flooring program that’s helped elevate the customer experience and drive sales growth. But, for me, the most rewarding part of it all has been empowering the teams I’ve led—helping them develop professionally and personally.

My journey has been anything but straightforward. As a Korean American adoptee, I’ve navigated the complexities of identity and belonging. I’ve been a singer, a dancer, a young mother and a person who’s experienced both the joy and the heartbreak of marriage, divorce and loss. I’ve faced moments of grief and uncertainty, but each time I’ve gotten back up again, driven by hope and the belief that life is a series of new beginnings. Through all of these experiences—both the triumphs and the challenges—I’ve learned how to work for the right reasons, how to let go of the wrong ones and how to move forward with resilience.

Now, I find a deep sense of purpose in the family flooring business in Clarkston, where I get to channel everything I’ve learned into my work. 

Melissa Schroeder is a retail sales associate at Karen’s Advance Floors in Clarkston, Mich. In addition, Schroeder held positions in operations leadership and call center management with a focus on associate training, development and process improvement for Measurecomp and The Home Depot.

Previous article
Must-have product introductions of 2024
Next article
EF Contract unveils High Society modular carpet collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

EF Contract unveils High Society modular carpet collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean coast, and Monte Carlo in particular where luxury knows no bounds, the High Society collection offers three new modular...
Read more
Featured Post

Must-have product introductions of 2024

Ken Ryan - 0
With inflation taking longer than expected to calm down, the hoped-for uptick in business in the residential flooring market never truly developed in 2024....
Read more
News

Shaw’s Baucom and Bell recognized on Georgia 500 List  

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries announced the inclusion of Tim Baucom, president and CEO, and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, in Georgia...
Read more
News

CCA Global University honored with 2025 Training Apex Award

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Miss.—CCA Global University, the dedicated training division of CCA Global Partners, has been recognized for excellence in professional development by winning the...
Read more
Featured Company

‘Modessa’ marks Provenza’s entry into red-hot laminate field

Reginald Tucker - 0
Provenza, an upper-end, high-quality hardwood flooring brand, first waded into the wood look-alike waters with its MaxCore waterproof rigid core offering. The popular collection,...
Read more
Featured Company

For Urbanfloor, it’s all about the presentation

Reginald Tucker - 0
It’s often said that you only get one chance to make a first impression. Well, that’s precisely the approach Urbanfloor is taking with the...
Read more

As seen in

Dec. 2/9, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X