WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 1)

For the past 14 years, I’ve been immersed in the floor covering industry, a field that has been both a professional calling and a personal evolution. Growing up as the daughter of two lifelong educators, I was fortunate to witness firsthand how powerful education can be. From an early age, I learned that sharing knowledge, empowering others and creating opportunities for growth are values that can transform not only individuals but entire communities.

When I first ventured into flooring sales, I quickly realized that one of the most impactful ways I could contribute to the success of my peers was through knowledge sharing. I created a flooring product knowledge bulletin, complete with practical job aids, designed to help my colleagues hone their selling skills and become more effective in their roles as retail sales associates (RSAs). I’ve always been driven by the idea that the more we learn, the more we can give—and that’s something I’ve carried with me throughout my career.

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some of the most respected leaders in the industry who have shaped my approach to both sales and installation practices. Along the way, I’ve also developed a deep understanding of key corporate business strategies. These skills have served me well, helping me grow into leadership roles focused on sales, process improvement, training and team development. I’m proud to have played a pivotal role in launching a nationwide flooring program that’s helped elevate the customer experience and drive sales growth. But, for me, the most rewarding part of it all has been empowering the teams I’ve led—helping them develop professionally and personally.

My journey has been anything but straightforward. As a Korean American adoptee, I’ve navigated the complexities of identity and belonging. I’ve been a singer, a dancer, a young mother and a person who’s experienced both the joy and the heartbreak of marriage, divorce and loss. I’ve faced moments of grief and uncertainty, but each time I’ve gotten back up again, driven by hope and the belief that life is a series of new beginnings. Through all of these experiences—both the triumphs and the challenges—I’ve learned how to work for the right reasons, how to let go of the wrong ones and how to move forward with resilience.

Now, I find a deep sense of purpose in the family flooring business in Clarkston, where I get to channel everything I’ve learned into my work.

Melissa Schroeder is a retail sales associate at Karen’s Advance Floors in Clarkston, Mich. In addition, Schroeder held positions in operations leadership and call center management with a focus on associate training, development and process improvement for Measurecomp and The Home Depot.