Building market authority even during tough times

In parts one and two of this series, we talked about the power of showing up when others pull back—and how consistent connection and referrals can keep your business growing, even when the market feels wobbly. But there’s another piece to this puzzle that can transform your business long-term: authority.

Authority means you’re seen as the flooring expert in your local market. When that happens, customers stop shopping around. They trust your advice. They bring fewer objections and they’re more willing to pay your price without haggling. The best part? You don’t need a million-dollar budget or a PR firm to make it happen.

Here’s how to start building market authority right now.

Regularly showcase your projects.

You’re doing great work every day—but are you showing it off consistently? A simple photo gallery of recent installs on your website and social media goes a long way toward building authority.

But don’t just post “before and after” shots—tell a short story: “Mr. and Mrs. Smith wanted to update their 20-year-old kitchen. We helped them select a durable, waterproof plank that matched their farmhouse vibe. Install took three days, and now they’re loving the easy cleanup and fresh look.”

Teach what you know.

Buyers are nervous right now. They’re worried about costs, longevity and making the wrong choice. That’s your opportunity to lead with education.

Host a simple workshop (in-store or online) called something like: “How to choose the right flooring for your home (Without Regrets).”

Cover the basics: types of flooring, pros and cons, common mistakes to avoid. No hard sell—just helpful info. Another option is to share bite-sized tips in your newsletter, short videos on Facebook or simple posts like: “Three things every pet owner should know before buying carpet.”

Become the local flooring “celebrity.”

Want to supercharge your authority? Get your name out there in local media. Pitch a helpful article to your newspaper: “Top flooring trends for 2025.” Reach out to local radio or podcasts and offer to share tips. Sponsor a community event and set up a booth where people can ask flooring questions. The more people see you, the more authority you build.

Leverage reviews.

Nothing builds authority faster than happy customers singing your praises. Make it easy for them to leave a Google review after every project. Share those reviews in your newsletter and on social media. Even better: ask if they would record a quick video testimonial—just 30 seconds on their phone. Be sure to post these everywhere. There’s nothing more persuasive than real customers sharing their experience in their own words.

Here’s the bottom line: In uncertain markets, experts win. People don’t want to gamble with their money. They want to feel certain they’re choosing the right company. When you consistently showcase your work, teach what you know, get visible locally and highlight happy customers—you build rock-solid authority.

