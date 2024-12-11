Must-have product introductions of 2024

With inflation taking longer than expected to calm down, the hoped-for uptick in business in the residential flooring market never truly developed in 2024. But that doesn’t mean flooring suppliers hung up a “Gone Fishin’” sign and went home. Instead, they went to work, and they worked smart and they worked hard. They did so by streamlining their portfolios to focus on high value products and continued to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

The result: A slew of notable offerings—from carpet cushion to engineered hardwood—that gave retailers a chance to turn lemonade out of lemons. Here is a sampling of top performers in 2024:

Cali: Mavericks

This luxury laminate collection offers Cali’s longest waterproof plank, spanning 86 5/8 inches long x 9 7/16 inches wide. Named for California’s iconic surf spot famous for its massive waves, Mavericks is NALFA-certified and delivers steadfast resilience with a natural matte finish—capturing the authenticity of hardwood in a versatile, high-value, low-maintenance product.

COREtec: Wheat Oak

New on-trend colors in a 7 x 48 plank format helped define Wheat Oak. The product delivered on three fronts: 70% quieter, 46% higher warmth rate than competing luxury vinyl options and an underlayment that was made from recycled materials. Wheat Oak, a popular style with consumers, combines a classic white oak visual with contemporary graining and whitewash.

Hallmark: Serenity

Hallmark Floors’ Serenity aims to embody the ideal blend of tranquility and elegance. Featuring 7.5-inch-wide engineered oak planks with a 4mm sawn cut surface, this collection offers 12 colors that cater to both modern and classic aesthetics. The clean, refined look of each plank is designed to enhance any space, creating a serene and sophisticated atmosphere. Designed for those who seek both beauty and durability.

i4F: HerringB/ONE

i4F HerringB/ONE is a new, intuitive, one panel installation technology featuring a universal drop-lock mechanism for all herringbone panels. This eliminates the need for mirroring A&B herringbone panels, and meets the growing demand for DIY-friendly solutions that deliver simplified installation and replacements. Suitable for all materials, the i4F developed system is also said to reduce waste and streamline manufacturing.

Johnson Hardwood: Olympus

At an impressive 11 7/8 inches wide and 1/2-inch thick, each plank is expertly crafted for elegance and durability. Featuring a sliced veneer, UV-cured urethane finish and a subtle wire-brushed texture, this collection offers both beauty and resilience. Available in oak and hickory, the Olympus series comes in six colors and aims to bring timeless luxury to any home.

Mohawk: SolidTech

SolidTech is an easy-to-clean and easy-to-install waterproof floor, perfect for any room of the home. What’s more, SolidTech Premier is harnessing new technologies, capturing the authentic imprint of real wood and bringing it to life through true clarity, no loss of color detail and up to 75 design layers of Signature HDX.

MSI: McCarran Kentsea Oak

McCarran Kentsea Oak engineered wood flooring stands out as an exceptional choice for those in search of a high-end flooring option that complements a diverse range of décor styles. The diverse 9.5 x 86 beveled planks showcase a mix of golden blonde tones, darker grains and knots, along with a brushed finish, designed to infuse a touch of sophistication into any residential or commercial space.

Novalis: Brixton

NovaFloor’s most premium collection, Brixton, aims to put the luxe in luxury vinyl flooring. This new collection features generous, estate-sized planks and a sophisticated color palette made up of four of NovaFloor’s best-selling visuals and four brand-new visuals. Brixton is available in 9 x 60 rigid core planks with realistic detailing, tone variation and natural texture; it comes with NovaFloor’s proprietary NovaShield protection against scratches, scuffs, stains and spills.

Palziv: HQ Living Carpet Cushion

HQ Living Carpet Cushion is made from non-toxic, closed-cell polyethylene foam, meaning it’s impervious to water all the way through—making it a true waterproof carpet cushion that provides 360 degrees of protection. Traditional carpet cushions are typically polyurethane based, which contains Prop 65 chemicals and absorbs moisture like a sponge. No proposition 65 chemicals are used in the HQ Cushion manufacturing process; this makes HQ Cushion pet friendly.

Southwind: Filigree

Filigree is a 36-ounce, solution-dyed So Soft PET polyester fiber with a woven polypropylene primary backing. Moreover, it features Southwind’s ActionBac carpet backing that enhances its durability. In fact, Filigree comes with a lifetime stain/soil warranty as well as a 25-year abrasive wet, fade-resistance, pet urine, texture retention warranty. Filigree is styled in a random grid pattern. This pattern, with its five tonal solid/tweed colorations, creates a textural treat that can be used in multiple styles of décor.

TotalWorx: Pet Perfect Underlayment

Pet Perfect Underlayment is an LVT underlayment that excels in sound suppression, with an IIC 72 rating, and a reliable moisture barrier that guards against mold and mildew beneath the subfloor. Pet Perfect Underlayment’s capacity to smooth uneven subfloors eliminates the need for prep work, saving time and money. The added thermal insulation is advantageous for basements, enhancing the overall comfort of the space, while its shock-absorbing technology supports the locking system.