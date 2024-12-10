Shaw’s Baucom and Bell recognized on Georgia 500 List  

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced the inclusion of Tim Baucom, president and CEO, and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, in Georgia Trend magazine’s Georgia 500 list. Baucom and Bell have represented Shaw on the list of Georgia’s most influential leaders since its debut in 2022. Selected by Georgia Trend, the state’s magazine of business, politics and economic development, the Georgia 500 is a list of the leaders driving the state’s economy.

Baucom joined Shaw in 1992 and has been a driving force behind the company’s commitment to sustainability, innovative product solutions and customer-centricity. With over 40 years of industry experience, he is leading Shaw’s growth to deliver long-term value for customers, associates and communities while shaping the future of the flooring industry.

Bell has served Shaw for 49 years including 15 years as CEO. During his tenure, Bell was instrumental in shaping Shaw’s culture and guiding the company through rapid changes in the flooring market while navigating challenging economic cycles.

“Tim and Vance have made a lasting impact on Shaw and the communities where our people live and work,” said Susan Farris, executive vice president of enterprise experiences. “Their leadership has elevated operational excellence, growth, sustainability, and design innovation, delivering an award-winning experience for both our customers and associates. It’s an honor to see their contributions recognized in this way.”

