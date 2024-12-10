CCA Global University honored with 2025 Training Apex Award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCCA Global University honored with 2025 Training Apex Award

2025 Training Apex AwardSt. Louis, Miss.—CCA Global University, the dedicated training division of CCA Global Partners, has been recognized for excellence in professional development by winning the prestigious 2025 Training Apex Award from Training magazine—marking its fifth consecutive year earning this award. This accolade is a testament to CCA Global’s commitment to fostering a culture of learning and development through innovative and impactful training programs.

CCA Global Partners earned this recognition for its comprehensive training initiatives, including the “Ready, Set, Go” onboarding program, which sets a gold standard for new employee integration. The organization’s online University empowers learners with access to hundreds of industry-specific modules focused on product knowledge, leadership and sales education. Additionally, CCA Global’s continued investment in training for Retail 2.0, a flooring showroom system, highlights its dedication to equipping members with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

“We are thrilled to receive the 2025 Training Apex Award for the fifth year in a row,” said Nicole Harding, vice president of CCA Global University. “This recognition underscores our commitment to providing members with the best resources, tools and education to thrive. Programs like Ready, Set, Go and our training for the Retail 2.0 selling system reflect our team’s innovative spirit and dedication to empowering businesses. To be recognized on this level alongside the industry’s top performers is truly an honor.”

The Training Apex Awards celebrate organizations’ excellence in training and development. Training magazine’s Hall of Fame members and editor/publisher Lorri Freifeld select winners through a rigorous evaluation process.

“The 2025 Training Apex Awards winners have earned a special place in the rich history of Training magazine’s celebration of stellar human capital development over the last 25 years,” Freifeld said. “We applaud their impressive achievements in and steadfast commitment to employee learning and development over the past year.”

CCA Global Partners will be formally recognized at the 2025 Training Conference & Expo, hosted by Training magazine in Atlanta in February.

