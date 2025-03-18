Tuesday Tips: Share in the enthusiasm of a sale

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us that when a sale is made, it’s time to celebrate. Not only did you make a sale, but the customer made a great purchase—now share in each other’s enthusiasm!

