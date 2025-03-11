Tuesday Tips: What’s your story?

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us that when trying to get your customers to buy into the flooring experience that you’re creating for them, it’s a positive descriptive story that will make the difference.

