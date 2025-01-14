Unilin launches updated bevel patents, KONO machinery

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has launched an innovative production process for pressed bevels in SPC flooring. Using specially designed equipment in cooperation with Chinese manufacturer KONO, this patented technology is meant to transform the way pressed bevels are produced—offering excellent accuracy, sustainability and aesthetic appeal.

According to the company, this latest innovation complements its original patents that date back to 2011 and marks a major leap forward in both production efficiency and quality in beveled products—all while maintaining a standard slab production and panel finishing.

The newly developed process addresses common challenges such as high scrap rates and misaligned bevels, which have had a huge influence on the cost and aesthetics of pressed bevel products on the market today.

“This patented process combined with the specialized KONO equipment allows manufacturers to immediately implement a reliable and effective solution for producing deep and accurate pressed bevels,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director at Unilin Technologies. “This process not only improves the precision of bevel alignment but also optimizes the overall appearance and depth of the bevel, all while maintaining the reliable locking performance that Unilin is known for.”