Unilin launches updated bevel patents, KONO machinery

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsUnilin launches updated bevel patents, KONO machinery

UnilinWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has launched an innovative production process for pressed bevels in SPC flooring. Using specially designed equipment in cooperation with Chinese manufacturer KONO, this patented technology is meant to transform the way pressed bevels are produced—offering excellent accuracy, sustainability and aesthetic appeal.

According to the company, this latest innovation complements its original patents that date back to 2011 and marks a major leap forward in both production efficiency and quality in beveled products—all while maintaining a standard slab production and panel finishing.

The newly developed process addresses common challenges such as high scrap rates and misaligned bevels, which have had a huge influence on the cost and aesthetics of pressed bevel products on the market today.

“This patented process combined with the specialized KONO equipment allows manufacturers to immediately implement a reliable and effective solution for producing deep and accurate pressed bevels,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director at Unilin Technologies. “This process not only improves the precision of bevel alignment but also optimizes the overall appearance and depth of the bevel, all while maintaining the reliable locking performance that Unilin is known for.”

Previous article
AHF Contract launches Nod to Nature LVT
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Exclusive savings with Savings4Members

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ecore highlights circularity focus with rebrand

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—In an effort to further reinforce its position as a leader in the circularity movement, Ecore recently unveiled a corporate rebrand to convey...
Read more
Carpet

CCA Global ConneXtion kicks off in Orlando

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando—CCA Global Partners’ annual convention, conneXtion, kicked off this morning here at the Gaylord Palms Resort with a feel of optimism in the air. Following...
Read more
News

QFloors releases QTagger showroom tagging product

FCNews Staff - 0
South Jordan, Utah—QFloors announced a new product to help flooring dealers easily keep their showrooms up to date and looking professional: QTagger. QTagger, now...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Exclusive savings with Savings4Members

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMIW8b4tRMM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Commercial

AHF Contract launches Nod to Nature LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Contract has launched Nod to Nature, a new luxury vinyl collection designed to blend the beauty of the natural world with high...
Read more
Commercial

Interface unveils first carbon negative rubber flooring prototype

FCNews Staff - 0
Munich, Germany—Interface has revealed a carbon negative nora rubber flooring prototype that is said to store more carbon than is emitted through its manufacturing....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X