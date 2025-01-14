AHF Contract launches Nod to Nature LVT

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Contract has launched Nod to Nature, a new luxury vinyl collection designed to blend the beauty of the natural world with high performance. Inspired by nature, the 2.5mm dry back and 4.5mm loose lay LVT is designed to capture the essence of wood grains, stone textures and textile-inspired patterns. These floors are ideal for use in healthcare, assisted living, education, corporate, hospitality, retail and institutional interiors.

“The 4.5mm loose-lay is the toughest solution out there, with impressive static and dynamic indent performance that exceeds set standards,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president, AHF Products. “These thicker planks are sturdier and provide peak performance, even in challenging environments. Plus the 4.5mm construction is perfect to mix and match floor transitions, especially from hard to soft surfaces.”

Nod to Nature dry back also provides a robust and stable flooring option for commercial spaces. The dry back installation method is meant to ensure a secure and long-lasting fit. The 2.5mm is fire rated for wall applications, providing an additional design and performance benefit.

The company’s exclusive EverNu finish—applied domestically on both the 2.5mm and 4.5mm products—is not only designed to provide resistance to scratches, scuffs and stains but also to make it extremely easy to clean.

“These products deliver a performance value proposition and an anti-scratch and anti-stain story,” Hinkle said. “Add in ease of cleaning and great designs. With new Nod to Nature USA LVT, designers can choose from a broad selection of styles and colors to bring commercial spaces to life. Each is perfect for any high-traffic area.”

Connection with the environment, versatile designs

Nod to Nature USA is meant to be more than just flooring; it’s a nod to a deeper connection with the environment. On-trend designs favoring warmer, lighter and more cheerful colors support the principles of biophilic design. With new hardwood, stone, textile and tile designs and colors, Nod to Nature is crafted to offers a versatile range of styles to suit various preferences and design themes. These designs hit the sweet spot between cool and warm, light and saturated, modern and classic.

“Our Nod to Nature USA collection celebrates the beauty found in the natural world, capturing an inherent warmth, harmony and intrigue,” said Oxana Dallas, principal designer. “The collection embodies the spirit of nature, fostering a dialogue that speaks to our inner harmony and creates timeless, calming spaces.”

The floors are FloorScore certified with Health Product Declaration (HPD) and third-party certified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) both available. The products carry a 20-year commercial limited warranty. Customers can now extend any warranty by using the Strong System Subfloor Preparation Products, a collection of subfloor preparation products suitable for the rigorous demands of commercial installations. Using the Strong System extends the AHF Contract Guaranteed Installation System warranty coverage and length by 10 years.

The domestic edge

According to the company, new capabilities for AHF as well as additional capacity were added to the facilities to make the products of tomorrow—including the new Nod to Nature USA collection.

“Our team stands ready to work with customers to provide the best flooring solutions from our own U.S. plants, which are tariff and duty-free,” said Fred Reitz, vice president -commercial, AHF Products. “Container costs, freight costs, unstable border issues, as well as the potential of increased tariffs on imports, enhances the value proposition of our domestically manufactured flooring—which includes not only LVT, but hardwood, vinyl sheet and ceramic tile.”

AHF said it offers a significant degree of certainty to serving customers with its strong domestic manufacturing capabilities and scale. This includes greater product control, faster lead time, lower transportation costs, predictable prices and a domestically-made story.