CFL granted two patents for acoustic resilient flooring

By FCNews Staff
CFLAdairsville, Ga.—CFL Flooring announced it has received two additional U.S. grants on patents related to acoustic multi-layer resilient flooring solutions, for a total of six granted patents to date giving a wide coverage on acoustics in the field of resilient flooring, including hybrid and multi-layer, wood and laminate flooring.

CFL has recently signed up its first licensees including a leading European wood flooring manufacturer, and announced a technology partnership with i4F to bring acoustic solutions to the market and safeguard its innovations.

“With these additional patents, CFL is further positioned to lead the way in acoustic flooring innovation, including bringing production of these solutions to the USA, continuing our focus on solving real world issues for consumers by helping to create quieter living environments,” said Thomas Baert, president & co-founder of CFL Flooring.

