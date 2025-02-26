Karndean’s Art Select wins Good Design award

Export, Pa.—Art Select from Karndean Designflooring has been announced a winner in the Good Design Floor and Wall Covering category. Entries were judged on criteria that included innovation, functionality and durability.

A collection of almost 50 LVT designs inspired by wood and stone from around the world, Art Select captures the natural beauty of hardwood and stone flooring in exquisite detail. The product features a top-of-the-line 30-mil wear layer, and every design is available in both glue down and rigid core for installation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with an award that carries the impressive history of Good Design,” said Jenne Ross, director of product. “We’re proud to offer an LVT product that truly elevates the possibilities for designers and architects.”

The Good Design awards are bestowed annually by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, president and CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum, has served as chief curator since 1987. “Winning Good Design is a testament to the commitment of designers and manufacturers to create … bold and innovative solutions for product design,” Narkiewicz-Laine said. “Since its inception, the goal of Good Design has always remained to identify and honor the pinnacle of design excellence.”

Ross said the award affirms much of what sets Karndean apart in the resilient flooring marketplace. “Led by our world-class design team, this is a tribute to our uncompromising focus on offering customers the industry’s most beautiful wood and stone visuals,” she said. “The artistry and attention to detail with Art Select is unmatched. In the big picture, it also speaks to the spirit of innovation that’s kept Karndean one step ahead for more than 50 years.”

Good Design marks the second major award announced in 2025 for Art Select, which has also been honored with an Adex Platinum Award from Design Journal, a publication for sustainability-minded designers and architects.

Sophisticated design

Along with durability for heavily trafficked environments, the 30-mil wear layer allows for craftsmanship that elevates the sophistication of the Art Select product. Wood-inspired designs are enhanced with hand-sculpted embosses and deep rounded bevels. Stone-inspired designs feature an emboss with smooth matte finish that minimizes reflection, preventing the ultra-realistic visual print from being obscured. The emboss also mimics the smooth finish of luxurious source materials such as marble and onyx. Blended Oak brings warm brown to the home in slender 48 x 4.5 planks.

Luxurious looks

Art Select allows designers and architects to replicate the opulent look and feel of often prohibitively expensive materials—including stones, such as the semi-precious gemstone onyx, that are unsuitable for flooring in their natural state. In the form of durable LVT, these luxurious looks can be achieved with a waterproof, scratch resistant, easy-to-clean flooring product. Rose Onyx is a bold design inspired by the semi-precious gemstone onyx.