TISE 2025: Tile turns trending design up a notch

Las Vegas—It’s no secret that the ceramic category has taken a hard hit from the likes of rigid core and laminate flooring—even flex vinyl is coming for its market share this year—but that doesn’t mean the tile category isn’t hitting back. From large-format slabs and tech-driven decos to true-to-nature stone looks and much more, tile exhibitors at this year’s TISE pulled out all the stops.

What’s more, tile suppliers are optimistic about the years ahead. “I think the year is going to be strong,” said Patrick Warren, vice president, residential sales, dealer & showrooms, Daltile. “The remodel business has a tremendous amount of pent-up demand. Consumer confidence, demand, interest rates are going to all come together and people are going to start purchasing product. Our traffic is up, our sales are starting climb, so we believe it’s going to be a good year—not only 2025 but 2026 as well.”

Following are just a few of the trending designs unveiled at the show.

Anatolia launched its slab brand, Aeterna, this year and unveiled the fruits of that labor at the show (seen here). Made at its new, state-of-the-art, 2.2 million-square-foot facility in Turkey, the company is utilizing all the latest equipment and imaging technologies.

“Globally, [large-format/slab] is becoming a leading product category in the market,” said Sarah Cronin, senior director, business development. “It’s been a little slower in the U.S., but I think it’s reaching a tipping point, and we’re bringing a more competitively priced product to market. That’s our model, making things more affordable for the masses.”

Anatolia also launched a new display system with a premium look featuring new products. “We wanted a display that was a little easier for dealers, to represent more of our products in a more beautiful vehicle,” Cronin said.

Daltile is no stranger to bold, fabulous design options, and this year is no exception. In fact, Daltile showed off a bold choice in marble—a sure sign that natural stone still has its place on the showroom floor—with Eclessia Marble. The product provides a striking design in four shades and eight coordinating mosaics. The line features rich variation and bold veining. In porcelain, Daltile showed off Iridescent Isles (seen here) with bold colorways in a glossy finish and metallic lusters, perfect for adding that pop to a room. “As consumers begin to feel better about themselves, the economy, they become more aspirational, they get a little bolder in color choices and options,” Warren noted. “Not only are we seeing color but texture.”

Crossville came to the show with a variety of new designs, each tapping into trending looks and styles. Take Rural Retreat, for example. The white oak, live-sawn look focuses on that center cut grain coveted in hardwood. “It’s a very high-end look, and in real wood it’s a very expensive cut,” said Scott Jones, director of product development. “We are representing that look in this 8 x 48 plank.” The line comes with two mosaics, a bullnose and cove base, but what makes it unique is its coordinating exterior tile. “It’s hard to find exterior wood looks, so that’s why we’re offering that in and out look” he said. “[Indoor/outdoor] gets stronger every year for us.”

Crossville also previewed its new Gemini porcelain slab line, which taps the bigger/bolder trend of 2025 and features not only the look of plaster but the feel as well. What more, the line features two palm leaf decals options with a unique, ultra-realistic visual.

Del Conca USA has revamped its product portfolio to include products that could suit both the commercial and residential markets. Elements, for example, is a new launch that features an aggregate stone look (seen here). “We originally looked at products for everyone with marble and stone looks,” said Mauricio Inglada Rubio, director of marketing and sales. “With Elements, we went a little riskier. And our customers love it.” The line is also available with an outdoor coordinating tile to tap the indoor/outdoor trend.

MSI may have expanded into other product categories—and very successfully so—but tile remains a staple of the supplier’s product portfolio. As such, the company always has its finger pressed firmly on the pulse of trending design, and its new intros proved that fact.

Take its new Exotika collection. The porcelain tile line takes its inspiration from onyx and marble and turns up the heat, showcasing a palette of greens, blues and even purples in its veining. The line is designed for both floor and wall applications in a polished finish.

“Tile is fun right now,” said Emily Holle, director of trend design. “The Exotica Collection—it’s cool. I mean, it’s all very exotic stone looks, lots of color. And shockingly, yes, people are putting them on their floors.”