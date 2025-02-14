Crossville introduces Rural Retreat

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville is introducing its first line of wood-look porcelain tiles created especially for residential interiors and exteriors. The visual of American-made Rural Retreat is inspired by the timelessness of “live sawn” natural white oak—which features tight, vertical grains—enhanced by the commercial-quality and durability of porcelain. In real wood, “live sawn” refers to the center cut of the log, offering a unique character that’s typically very expensive in hardwood flooring—but with Rural Retreat, this visual comes at an affordable price, all while offering the durability of porcelain.

“Our goal with Rural Retreat was simple: create a wood-look tile collection that not only delivers high-end design but also meets the practical needs of residential customers,” said Scott Jones, director of product management at Crossville. “We knew to stand out in today’s competitive residential market, we had to offer exceptional value—premium design, commercial performance, outstanding functionality and competitive pricing. Rural Retreat achieves all of that.

From inside, out

One of the standout features of Rural Retreat is its versatility. The tiles are not only ideal for interior spaces like kitchens and living rooms but are also designed for exterior applications—making them perfect for creating cohesive indoor-outdoor living environments. Thanks to a unique exterior finish, often available in Crossville’s commercial lines, Rural Retreat offers durability for outdoor spaces.

“Unlike traditional wood or wood-look LVT, which can’t be used outdoors, Rural Retreat brings the same aesthetic appeal of natural wood to patios, outdoor kitchens, entryways, and other areas where enhanced traction is needed,” Jones said. “This indoor-outdoor adaptability is a huge advantage for our customers.”

The collection offers high durability, water resistance and low maintenance. With five colors, the collection includes generous 8 x 48 planks, ideal for creating expansive, seamless designs in both residential and commercial spaces. To complement the planks, Rural Retreat also offers cove base and bullnose trim, plus two mosaic options.

Sustainably made in the USA

Handcrafted in Crossville, the new collection is an eco-friendly and sustainable option. With its Green Squared certification, the collection meets a high standard for environmental responsibility. It also benefits from quick lead times, reducing transportation costs and ensuring a predictable pricing structure.

“By manufacturing in the U.S., we’re not only ensuring a faster turnaround time but also giving our customers greater confidence in the availability of the product,” Jones added. “It’s a smarter, more reliable choice for any project.”