MSI unveils its new Exotika Collection

Orange, Calif.—MSI announced a new series of porcelain tiles: the Exotika Collection. Inspired by the natural allure of onyx and marble, these tiles showcase a palette of on-trend colors that are designed to evoke the luxurious ambiance of nature’s landscapes.

“The Exotika Porcelain Tile Collection brings an array of bold, organic designs to MSI,” said Paulo Pereira, vice president at MSI. “Each color is unique and will elevate floors and walls in a variety of spaces with their striking patterns.”

The Exotika Collection features precision-cut rectified edges for seamless installation and minimal grout visibility, giving your space a polished, smooth look. Defined for both floors and walls in residential and commercial spaces, these expansive 24 x 48 tiles are built for endurance while having flexible options to enhance any interior space with timeless sophistication. With a polished finish, this collection combines elegance and practicality, making it the perfect versatile option for any space.

Nine designs are available to choose from:

The Alura Tile features intricate layers of beige tones and striking veins. With a polished finish, this tile aims to balance aesthetic allure with practicality.

The Biotite Tile features light blue, white and rustic gold tones that are designed to flow together with soft veining. Its polished finish helps this surface bring a touch of elegance to any interior.

The Lux Iceberg White Porcelain Tile reflects the beauty of Turkish marble with its pristine white backdrop, accentuated by bold black veins. This tile comes in two generous dimensions, 24 x 48 and 48 x 48, commanding attention with its grand presence.

The Nebula Almond Tile features coffee-toned hues against a creamy white backdrop, its long-blurred veins in perpetual motion resembling the allure of desert dunes. This transforms interiors with its polished finish and infuses any setting with a dynamic energy.

The Oceano Tile features intricate layers of bold blue, cream and taupe shades accentuated by pronounced veining. With a polished finish, this tile blends aesthetics with practicality.

The Soho Noir Tile features a bold, black backdrop, punctuated by striking white veins. This tile captivates with its eye-catching design and polished finish.

The Tourmaline Tile features deep, dramatic layers of dark blue, white and black hues, intertwined with bold veining. This tile adds a timeless touch with its sophisticated polish finish.

The Verde Vivo Tile features ornate layers of green, tan and copper tones, highlighted by bold veining and a polished finish.

The Violetta Tile features a white backdrop adorned by striking deep purple veining crackling across its surface. It also features a polished finish.