MSI opens newly expanded Minneapolis showroom

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMSI opens newly expanded Minneapolis showroom

MSI showroomMaple Grove, Minn.—MSI announced its new, expanded Minneapolis Area Showroom and Distribution center, now located here. MSI will be celebrating the relocation with a Grand Opening Event on November 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are excited to offer our customers an even better experience with our expanded showroom and inventory,” said Jeffrey Krusina, branch leader. “Our relocation to a larger facility in Minneapolis is a testament to MSI’s commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.”

Spanning 195,000 square feet, the larger facility features more products than ever with its well-lit, climate-controlled showroom, highlighting the latest on-trend MSI products in quartz, natural stone, porcelain, LVP, hardwood, turf and hardscaping. The showroom offers the opportunity to work with MSI experts to select from a wide variety of hundreds of surface options and find the best products for your spaces. With tens of thousands of square feet of inventory on hand, MSI said it has the largest selection of countertops, flooring, wall tile and hardscaping products in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Area.

The event will include cocktails, food, music, raffles and a super discount sale for attendees. Plus, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor at 4 p.m.

The Minneapolis Area Showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays. MSI showrooms offer services such as product selection, project quantity estimation, product samples, and virtual branch tours and slab selections available upon request. Walk-ins from consumers and trade professionals are also welcome.

Previous article
Why private equity adores flooring distribution
Next article
MSI unveils its new Exotika Collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MSI unveils its new Exotika Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI announced a new series of porcelain tiles: the Exotika Collection. Inspired by the natural allure of onyx and marble, these tiles showcase...
Read more
Featured Post

Why private equity adores flooring distribution

Ken Ryan - 0
Transom Capital’s acquisition of the Tom Duffy Company—the private equity firm’s third purchase of a flooring distributor within 12 months—is merely the latest example...
Read more
Column

Moisture content in wood: How low can it go?

FCNews Columnist - 0
Can the moisture content in a wood floor be really 4%? How can wood achieve such a low moisture content? If someone in Portland...
Read more
Featured Post

NAFCD: Outlook bodes well for those who plan ahead for growth

Reginald Tucker - 0
New Orleans—“We are not in a recession, we’re not headed for a recession, and there is a lot of opportunity out there.” That message...
Read more
Uncategorized

CCA Global announces keynote speaker, Bob Costas

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—CCA Global Partners announced that sports broadcaster Bob Costas has been selected as the keynote speaker for its annual member conneXtion convention to...
Read more
News

Unilin receives patent allowance for PET-based flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the intellectual property division of Unilin, has received a notice of allowance for a new patent—US 18/450,106. This patent, soon to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X