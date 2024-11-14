MSI opens newly expanded Minneapolis showroom

Maple Grove, Minn.—MSI announced its new, expanded Minneapolis Area Showroom and Distribution center, now located here. MSI will be celebrating the relocation with a Grand Opening Event on November 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are excited to offer our customers an even better experience with our expanded showroom and inventory,” said Jeffrey Krusina, branch leader. “Our relocation to a larger facility in Minneapolis is a testament to MSI’s commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.”

Spanning 195,000 square feet, the larger facility features more products than ever with its well-lit, climate-controlled showroom, highlighting the latest on-trend MSI products in quartz, natural stone, porcelain, LVP, hardwood, turf and hardscaping. The showroom offers the opportunity to work with MSI experts to select from a wide variety of hundreds of surface options and find the best products for your spaces. With tens of thousands of square feet of inventory on hand, MSI said it has the largest selection of countertops, flooring, wall tile and hardscaping products in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Area.

The event will include cocktails, food, music, raffles and a super discount sale for attendees. Plus, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor at 4 p.m.

The Minneapolis Area Showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays. MSI showrooms offer services such as product selection, project quantity estimation, product samples, and virtual branch tours and slab selections available upon request. Walk-ins from consumers and trade professionals are also welcome.