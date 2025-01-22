What’s trending in tile?

Tile is so closely related to the fashion industry it often takes its cues right from the runway. So, it’s often that flooring trends come through the world of tile first and are often allowed to be fully expressed in large-formats, deco designs and truly on-trend colorways beyond the abilities of any other flooring product category.

So, what’s trending? Here are few recent launches that are tapping today’s hot topics.

Sustainable design

Crossville is introducing its first line of wood-look porcelain tiles created especially for residential interiors and exteriors. Handcrafted in Crossville, Tenn., Rural Retreat is an eco-friendly and sustainable option with its Green Squared certification.

Soothing colorways

Decocer released new tile collections that feature trendy colors including earthy tones. Volcano, for example, allows brown (the Pantone color of 2025) to take the spotlight. The collection is a series of modular tiles inspired by the beauty of fractured earthenware.

Large format

Daltile’s Acadia Black, part of its ONE Quartz slabs line, features a deep, pure black background swirled with a chalky black fusion that brings additional depth to the surface.

Deco/mixed materials

Emser’s Enhance line offers specially designed, trend-forward tile solutions with elevated designs and functional properties—including déco looks for the floor and wall. Enhance is a build-to-order curated selection of tile collections.

Stone influences

Portobello America’s Bossa on the Road, its first-ever global tile collection, combines Brazilian roots with international influences. Part of the collection is Aeterna, a modern take on travertine.

MSI’s Exotika collection is inspired by the natural allure of onyx and marble, these tiles showcase a palette of on-trend colors that are designed to evoke the ambiance of nature’s landscapes.