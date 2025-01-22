Tile: Taking the reins with tech-driven innovation

Advancing technology is leading innovation across industries in today’s market, and the same can be said for flooring. The tile category in particular has embraced technology early and often and has only continued to lean into the advancements new technologies provide.

From visual improvements to health/wellness attributes to textural and sizing variations, tile suppliers say 2025 is poised to see the most advanced tile introductions yet. Not only that but it’s these advancements that may help draw consumers back to the category after years of being overshadowed by the likes of easier-to-install and slightly less expensive options like LVT and laminate.

“Innovation is a crucial factor in enhancing the value proposition of porcelain and ceramic tile for U.S. consumers,” Paulo Pereira, vice president, MSI, told FCNews. “Technological advancements allow us to break through traditional perceptions of tile and showcase its potential in entirely new ways.”

Scott Maslowski, senior vice president of sales, Daltile, agreed, noting, “Technology has continued to enhance [tile’s] opportunities and drive the consumer back to the category. Innovation continues to be important to the industry as we continue to find ways to differentiate ourselves from other foreign options.”

These technologies are also improving the consumers relationship with the category by offering up new options that have never been available before. “Emerging technologies in tile offer consumers greater choice and improved functionality,” noted Jim Parello, executive vice president of sales, Emser Tile. “Innovations such as smart tiles, customizable designs through digital printing and advanced coatings are at the forefront. There are many tile innovations that are rising in popularity, including extruded porcelain, R11 anti-slip finishes and anti-microbial finishes.”

Take MSI’s 3D Ink technology, for example. The innovation was launched on its new 3D collections Cordova and Malahari. 3D Ink is a groundbreaking innovation that brings superior realism and depth to tile surfaces. “This technology allows us to push the boundaries of design, creating products that deliver a perfect blend of beauty and functionality,” Pereira said. “Innovations like 3D Ink technology, ZeroSlip finishes and large-format tiles address key consumer demands for both aesthetics and functionality. These technologies elevate tile beyond its basic utility, offering superior design, safety and performance features that other flooring categories may lack. A customer might initially consider tile for its durability, but cutting-edge enhancements like slip resistance or hyper-realistic stone and wood looks make it an irresistible option for modern homes.”

Daltile has also launched new lines that focus on realistic design via what it calls Reveal 3D Imaging. “What that’s allowed us to do is really make the graphics and the structure of the tile more closely aligned with each other, which in turn really enhanced the visualization of the products,” Maslowski said. “They’re absolutely amazing. From a retailer perspective, these products help them to differentiate from the competition.”

Emser Tile offers a variety of products that feature extruded porcelain, R11 anti-slip finishes and anti-microbial finishes. For all three, there’s Emser’s Enhance collection. “Enhance by Emser Tile is a high-end line of tile collections that offer heightened design as well as functional qualities like unique shapes and designs in extruded porcelain, embedded LED capabilities, non-slip surfaces and antimicrobial features,” Parello explained. “With Enhance, you get both style and function without any trade-offs.”

For the supplier, new technologies create the ability to meet diverse market demands. But the benefits don’t stop there. “It gives dealers and distributors a compelling story to share with their customers,” MSI’s Pereira said.