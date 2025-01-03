FCNnovation Awards 2024: Tile

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in the current year. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. The tile winners below were chosen among several nominees.

TILE

Indoterra

Daltile

Indoterra is no stranger to award season this year with its innovative use of natural ingredients and recycled content as well as its hypoallergenic surface, resistance to the growth of bacteria and ease of cleanability. What’s more, Indoterra serves as a multi-facetted design element for all manner of spaces, including indoors/outdoors, floors, walls, countertops and even shower floors. To help make this possible, the product features Daltile’s StepWise technology, which provides 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile.

Indoterra features an earthy inspired palette, desert touch surface and crafted imperfection. The collection includes a 2 x 9 artisanal brick as well as a circular shape mosaic. Larger sizes and uniform looks are offered in the field tiles while a textured 12 x 24 woven tile is another interesting element.

Beljn

Crossville

Beljn a porcelain tile collection that is inspired by Belgium limestone. What makes this line stand out is its FeatherSoft finish, an unpolished finish that is designed to feel like finely woven cashmere underfoot.

With a European sensibility featuring white veining, coal lines and visible fossils, Beljn’s old school styling is modernized with a decidedly contemporary color and sizing. Sizes range from traditional 12 x 24 to an expansive 24 x 48. Square and brick mosaics are available to complement spaces from a commercial shower to a residential backsplash.

Beljn comprises five hues ranging from light to dark and is available in two finishes: unpolished, which features Crossville’s proprietary glazing technique; and a bush-hammered style exterior finish designed for grand scale and high fashion in outdoor spaces.

Malahari/Cordova

MSI

This year MSI launched its Malahari and Cordova (pictured here) collections utilizing its 3D Ink technology. While Malahari replicates the opulent aesthetics of quartzite, Cordova mimics travertine. Both, however, utilize the innovative 3D Ink technology, which ensures realistic textures and patterns that mimic natural stone with cutting-edge graphics and 3D structures.

The Cordova Collection is suitable for indoor and outdoor spaces, boasting light-colored porcelain tiles for interiors and matching pavers and pool copings for outdoor allure. Each piece featuers glossy and matte effects.

Malahari boasts intricate detailing suitable for any design preference. It is available in various sizes, including the large-format 24 x 48, traditional 12 x 24, compact 2 x 2 mosaics and a bullnose trim.

Radiant

Emser Tile

While the desire for lighting in spaces that usually specify ceramic/porcelain tile has always been felt, there has never been an easy-to-use option that offered up stylish designs to boot. That is until Radiant.

Emser’s award-winning line not only draws the eye with its unique design but also its integrated LED lighting. To make this possible, Emser Tile introduced a new patented system developed from 3D extruded designs. The collection is available for wall and floor applications. The wall tiles are available in three styles: Pyramid White, Wave Black and Stries Calacata, while the floor tiles are available in six styles: Pearl, Moon, Beach, Oak, Sand and Gray.