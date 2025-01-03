Brewer Carpet One named 2025 Edge Retailer of the Year

By FCNews Staff
Edge Retailer of the YearDenver, Colo.—Mohawk has named Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home as the 2025 Edge Retailer of the Year. Tom Brewer, Rick Ogle and Bart Brewer of Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home accepted the award at Mohawk’s Edge Summit, held here.

“Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home’s commitment to innovation in retail strategy is beyond impressive,” said Jeff Meadows, Mohawk’s president of residential sales. “They have been a top dealer in the market for over 40 years, providing top-tier products and outstanding service.”

Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home, stationed in Oklahoma City, has over 25 locations in six states.

“Mohawk selected the Edge Retailer of the Year based on their commitment to Mohawk’s Edge partner program, as well as their focus on training, store standards, brand building, merchandising, installation ideas and community involvement,” Meadows said.

In addition to their retail excellence, Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home is committed to supporting the local community. The company is actively engaged in a variety of initiatives—including serving as a long-standing supporter the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Bridget Brewer Memorial Fund, as well as other regional charities.

Mohawk said it is proud to honor Brewer Carpet One Floor & Home along with its other regional retailer of the year winners: Flooring 101; Great Floors; Great Lakes Carpet & Tile; Ken’s Carpets Unlimited; Ritchie’s Flooring Warehouse and USA Flooring.

