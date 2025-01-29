i4F, CFL partner up on SPC technology

Las Vegas—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has obtained licensing rights to CFL Flooring’s new patented acoustic innovation for SPC. The new technology is engineered to enhance acoustic properties by reducing noise from walking, room echoes and floor squeaking. The technology is also meant to insulate sound transmission to lower floors while providing a softer feel underfoot.

CFL’s patented multi-layered construction is intended to significantly reduce both reflection and transmission footfall noise. While hard surface flooring options—such as laminate, wood, tiles and SPC have evolved—they still encounter the challenge of noise. “Acoustics and noise reduction remain important considerations for consumers when selecting flooring and a continuous challenge for manufacturers,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. This technology utilizes multiple layers of specifically engineered materials, each designed to block specific sound frequencies. As a result, it is said to offer improved acoustic performance across these flooring categories.

“We have advanced SPC acoustics to a whole new level with our latest patented technology,” said Thomas Baert, president, CFL Flooring. “This innovation leverages our extensive experience in the category as well as incorporates groundbreaking advancements in sound reduction and acoustic performance. Our longstanding partnership with i4F, combined with their leadership in new materials technologies, makes them the ideal partner to license out our innovative technology around the globe.