Anderson Tuftex unveils sustainable hardwood collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAnderson Tuftex unveils sustainable hardwood collections

Anderson Tuftex hardwoodDalton—Anderson Tuftex recently announced its 2025 hardwood flooring introductions. These collections are designed to inspire creativity and elevate interiors while honoring the planet.

“Hardwood flooring is more than a surface; it’s a foundation for the stories we live every day,” said John Stephens, vice president of Anderson Tuftex. “With our 2025 introductions, we’ve created products that are as beautiful as they are responsible, reflecting our commitment to timeless design and sustainable practices.”

The new hardwood introductions include:

  • European Ash plank and herringbone: Clean lines, natural graining and grounding color transitions designed to make European Ash a serene addition to any space. Available in both wide planks (7.48”) and herringbone planks (4.72”), this collection is meant to offer unparalleled design versatility in order to allow consumers and designers to craft customized layouts. Available in a wirebrushed UV aluminum oxide finish. Cradle to Cradle Certified® and Greenguard Gold Certified.
  • Chateau Oak: Celebrate old-world craftsmanship with Chateau Oak, where each plank of hand-finished European White Oak is enhanced with an artisanal oil treatment to deepen color and texture. The result is a hardwood floor that intends to tell the story of its grain with every step. Available in 8.66” wide planks with a UV oil finish. Cradle to Cradle Certified® and Greenguard Gold Certified.
  • Brasilia: Crafted from Brazilian Oak, its soft grains and tonal variations are designed to create a tranquil connection to the outdoors, to transform a space into a retreat. Available in 7.5” wide planks with UV aluminum oxide finish and five colorways.
  • Metallics II: Infused with metallic powders, the Metallics II collection offers a subtle shimmer reminiscent of sunlight on water. Each White Oak plank is painted and wirebrushed to enhance texture, designed to create a dramatic yet refined finish. Available in 7.48” wide planks with a wirebrushed UV aluminum oxide finish, as well as three existing and four new colorways.

“Our hardwood collections are a testament to the belief that luxury and sustainability can coexist,” said Bailey Walton, marketing director for Anderson Tuftex. “When you choose Anderson Tuftex, you’re not only elevating your home but contributing to a healthier planet.”

Previous article
‘Energizer Bunny’ leads next-gen outreach
Next article
i4F, CFL partner up on SPC technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

i4F, CFL partner up on SPC technology

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has obtained licensing rights to CFL Flooring’s new patented acoustic...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Energizer Bunny’ leads next-gen outreach

Ken Ryan - 0
Some people are just wired differently. For the longest time John Steier’s ambition was to become a police officer. When he finally became one,...
Read more
News

Daltile, Marazzi showcasing at TISE 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Daltile and Marazzi, two of the tile industry’s leading brands, are showcasing its products together at Booth #6414 during The International Surfaces Event...
Read more
Featured Post

The evolution of Marquis Wright

Ken Ryan - 0
Running a retail flooring business is hard, which is why many would-be entrepreneurs ultimately fail. In Jeff Jones’ Yulee, Fla., market near Jacksonville, for...
Read more
Featured Post

25 tips from top executives for 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Whether you’re a veteran floor covering retailer or someone that’s new to the game, there are always nuggets of valuable information you can use...
Read more
News

i4F CeraGrout gains momentum among North American consumers

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has received significant momentum across North America for its ceramic...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X