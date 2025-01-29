Anderson Tuftex unveils sustainable hardwood collections

Dalton—Anderson Tuftex recently announced its 2025 hardwood flooring introductions. These collections are designed to inspire creativity and elevate interiors while honoring the planet.

“Hardwood flooring is more than a surface; it’s a foundation for the stories we live every day,” said John Stephens, vice president of Anderson Tuftex. “With our 2025 introductions, we’ve created products that are as beautiful as they are responsible, reflecting our commitment to timeless design and sustainable practices.”

The new hardwood introductions include:

European Ash plank and herringbone: Clean lines, natural graining and grounding color transitions designed to make European Ash a serene addition to any space. Available in both wide planks (7.48”) and herringbone planks (4.72”), this collection is meant to offer unparalleled design versatility in order to allow consumers and designers to craft customized layouts. Available in a wirebrushed UV aluminum oxide finish. Cradle to Cradle Certified® and Greenguard Gold Certified.

Chateau Oak: Celebrate old-world craftsmanship with Chateau Oak, where each plank of hand-finished European White Oak is enhanced with an artisanal oil treatment to deepen color and texture. The result is a hardwood floor that intends to tell the story of its grain with every step. Available in 8.66” wide planks with a UV oil finish. Cradle to Cradle Certified® and Greenguard Gold Certified.

Brasilia: Crafted from Brazilian Oak, its soft grains and tonal variations are designed to create a tranquil connection to the outdoors, to transform a space into a retreat. Available in 7.5" wide planks with UV aluminum oxide finish and five colorways.

Metallics II: Infused with metallic powders, the Metallics II collection offers a subtle shimmer reminiscent of sunlight on water. Each White Oak plank is painted and wirebrushed to enhance texture, designed to create a dramatic yet refined finish. Available in 7.48" wide planks with a wirebrushed UV aluminum oxide finish, as well as three existing and four new colorways.

“Our hardwood collections are a testament to the belief that luxury and sustainability can coexist,” said Bailey Walton, marketing director for Anderson Tuftex. “When you choose Anderson Tuftex, you’re not only elevating your home but contributing to a healthier planet.”