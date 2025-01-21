WFCA unveils dynamic programs, celebrations at TISE

Las Vegas—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has invited attendees of The International Surface Event (TISE) 2025, held January 27-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here to experience an exciting lineup of certifications, networking opportunities and celebrations. Guided by the theme “Create Tomorrow Together,” this year’s programming is said to showcase WFCA’s commitment to shaping the flooring industry’s future through collaboration and progress.
Visit WFCA at Booth 2413 to connect with its partners—including the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF), Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF), Floor Covering Inspection Training Services (FCITS), Women in the Flooring Industry (WIFI) and Floor Covering Business to Business (FCB2B).
Key highlights:
Monday, January 27, 2025
CFI LVP Technical Certification Program for sales professionals
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Palm E, Level 3
CFI Carpet Technical Certification Program for sales professionals
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Palm E, Level 3
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Flooring in 2025: Trends, sustainability and market shifts
Panelists: Scott Humphrey, Benjamin Liebert, Paul De Cock, Will Young, Zack Zehner
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. — Islander E, North Convention Center
WIFI’s toast to women who floor the world
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. — Booth 5801
WIFI: Necklaces and net zero
2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Islander G, North Convention Center
Award Celebrations
3:30 p.m. — Booth 2413
- Luminary award: Deb DeGraaf, DeGraaf Interiors
- Tom Jennings award: Steve Abernathy, WFCA’s COO
- Retirement recognition: Honoring Steve Abernathy for years of service as WFCA COO
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
NFIC sales seminar
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. — Palm F, Level 3, Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Pointing fingers: Protecting your business through indemnity
Speakers: Kaytie Pickett and Adam Stone with Jones Walker
11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. — Islander E, North Convention Center
The 2024 election: What Trump 2.0 will mean for your business
Speakers: Jeffrey King, Brett Michaels
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. — South Pacific F, North Convention Center
Installation competition reception: Sponsored by Mohawk
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — National Installer of the Year Competition — Booth 7177
Thursday, January 30, 2025
TISE Installer of the Year winners announced
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. — TISE live theatre — Booth 3509
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, network and celebrate with WFCA at TISE 2025!