Resilient: Is eco-consciousness the next frontier?

As the resilient flooring industry advances, a notable shift toward eco-conscious design is reshaping product development as consumer preferences evolve. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly materials and processes, such as PVC-free resilient alternatives, to meet the growing demand for healthier, environmentally responsible flooring solutions. This commitment to sustainability not only addresses environmental concerns but also aligns with the industry’s dedication to innovation and quality. As we look ahead, the integration of sustainable practices in resilient flooring is poised to set new standards, reflecting a balance between durability, aesthetics and ecological responsibility.

“Eco-friendly flooring is a hot topic these days,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president, product management, resilient, AHF Products. “I think consumers are looking for sustainable alternatives but with the performance they demand and at an affordable price. Consumers want to contribute to a better Earth if it doesn’t hurt their wallet too much.”

However, according to some suppliers, even that focus on cost may be easing as more and more consumers are willing to put their future and that of their children ahead of their wallets. “Apparently 60% of consumers are willing to pay a bit more for sustainable products,” noted Karel Vercruyssen, president, US Mills. “There is a generational change happening with younger generations supporting more ethical and sustainable brands.”

Derek Welbourn, CEO, Inhaus, agreed, adding, “The fact is that globally, people care about pollution, climate change and the future in general. Flooring is no exception; people are caring more and more about how it is made, where it is made and what will happen at end of use.”

The commercial flooring sector, in particular, has embraced sustainable practices wholeheartedly. Take products like Forbo’s Marmoleum, a linoleum flooring that’s been around for years and yet boasts some of the most advanced eco-friendly attributes in the category. Marmoleum is climate positive from cradle to gate, in fact. The company put a focus on carbon reduction before many others were even having the conversation. In fact, the photosynthesis of all plants used in Marmoleum realizes a CO2 uptake that is larger than the CO2 emission caused by transport and production processing. The product is also free of PVC, PET, synthetic rubber and plasticizers.

For some, that focus on advanced sustainable manufacturing only continues to grow. “As specifiers and end users become more knowledgeable of how a product’s carbon footprint affects climate change, the industry is experiencing a shift beyond just operational carbon to include embodied carbon as well,” explained Brooke Little, senior marketing manager, insights & operations, Shaw Contract.

Joey Shea, manager of North American sustainability, Interface, agreed adding, “As customers set time-bound climate commitments, the responsibility then falls on manufacturers to offer specifiers and designers low-carbon products to help decarbonize built spaces and support these goals.”

But that’s not all. While cost is often at the forefront of the conversation, it seems to be leading a new conversation as well. “Budget constraints in building construction and renovation are driving a greater focus on value,” said Robert MacMeccan, vice president of sustainability, Milliken. “As a result, sustainability in flooring is increasingly associated not just with transparency in product ingredients but also with product quality that extends the renovation life cycle.”

Why retail should take note

One of the hardest parts of the job for a retail store owner is choosing the right products for their showrooms—and knowing when it’s time to update that selection. That’s where flooring suppliers are meant to come in: Provide differentiated and innovative options for the markets their retail partners serve. New sustainable options are here to do just that.

“With sustainability increasingly becoming a factor in shopper’s decision-making process, it is important for retailers to have an offering that meets their desire for socially responsible products,” said Sarah Duncan, Mohawk’s senior product manager, resilient.

AHF Products’ Hinkle agreed, noting, “The flooring industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by both consumer demand for style and functionality, as well as innovations from leading suppliers. Whether it’s a commercial space or a residential project, the right flooring choice is more critical than ever. Having choices for customers that address different lifestyle needs—whether it’s performance, waterproof or sustainable options—means as an industry we are meeting customers where they live and exceeding expectations, whatever their priorities may be.”

Suppliers also agree that these sustainable products can take the place of others that may be losing favor or speak to a new generation of consumer. “Consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional SPC flooring, which has become oversaturated in the market,” noted Gabrielle Raskin, director of business development, Raskin Industries. “By offering eco-friendly options, retailers can differentiate themselves from competitors and also attract environmentally conscious customers. Sustainable products also appeal to younger generations who prioritize green purchasing decisions.”

Indeed, differentiation is a major boon to the retail community and product lines that can tout exclusivity or features that can help their offering stand out are highly prized.

“Differentiation is often top of mind for retailers who want to stand apart in the marketplace,” Milliken’s MacMeccan said. “Offering high-quality resilient flooring products that can help customers achieve their sustainability goals is one way that businesses can distinguish their offerings from competitors.”

Doug Robinson, director, flooring and indoor products, Tier Flooring, agreed, adding, “[Retailers gain the] ability to make more gross profit margin by selling a differentiated product with a green story.”