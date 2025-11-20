Nature Flooring names John Hammel VP of OEM business

By FCNews Staff
Malvern, Pa.—Nature Flooring Industries Inc.,(NFI), a manufacturer of OEM and ODM flooring and home products, announced the appointment of John Hammel as vice president of its OEM business segment.

NFI’s portfolio includes engineered wood, solid wood, SPC, PVC-free products, cabinetry, plywood, decorative doors and outdoor decking. The company has more than three decades of industry leadership. It continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a partner for OEM and ODM customers worldwide.

Hammel brings more than 28 years of product experience to NFI. He most recently served as senior director of residential hard surfaces at Mannington Mills Inc., where he spent four years driving product strategy and execution. Before that, he spent 13 years at Shaw Industries Inc. in product management and development. His career also includes 11 years in other industries, where he focused on product innovation and manufacturing excellence.

In his new role, Hammel will oversee all aspects of NFI’s OEM flooring business. He will leverage his industry knowledge, relationships and product development experience to support growth. His appointment reflects NFI’s commitment to advancing its OEM segment and meeting its expansion goals.

“John’s extensive experience and leadership in the flooring industry make him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Dewevai Buchanan, president of Nature Flooring Industries. “We are confident his expertise will help us strengthen partnerships and deliver innovative solutions to our OEM clients.”

