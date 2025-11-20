Stacy Garcia, Brintons debut new carpet collab

Nanuet, N.Y.—Stacy Garcia Design Studio and Brintons launched their 12th exclusive carpet collection, Imperfect Opulence. The release marks a 15-year partnership. The collection reimagines heritage design for modern interiors. It also reflects the growing interest in nostalgic style across commercial and hospitality.

“Our goal with this collection was to bring back the warmth and storytelling of traditional design while giving it a modern sensibility,” said Stacy Garcia, CEO and chief inspiration officer of Stacy Garcia Design Studio. “There’s a quirky edge and sense of soul that sets Imperfect Opulence apart.”

Imperfect Opulence draws from traditional textiles and vintage influences. The patterns blend tactile textures with stylized motifs to create carpets that feel timeless and contemporary. Subtle imperfections and layered details highlight a renewed appreciation for character and patina in interiors.

“Stacy has a gift for capturing both artistry and functionality,” said Johnny Massey, vice president of operations, Brintons USA. “With Imperfect Opulence, we’re honoring the heritage of woven carpet while offering a collection that meets the needs of today’s hospitality and commercial designers.”

The collection is crafted in Brintons’ Axminster construction with high-performance wool blends. It is available for bespoke orders, giving designers flexibility to tailor patterns and palettes to project needs.