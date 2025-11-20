Products that put retail profit potential first

In today’s competitive flooring landscape, it’s not enough for a product to simply look good or perform well—it has to make profit the retailer. Independent flooring dealers, in particular, are focused on brands and categories that deliver meaningful margins, streamlined installation and reliable turns. As consumer preferences shift and operating costs climb, suppliers with programs built for dealer profit are standing out. Their focus on retailer success makes them more competitive in the market.

Here we spotlight the products that capture consumer attention. We also highlight how they strengthen the bottom line for independent retailers.

Titan Surfaces : Colossal

Titan Surfaces’ Colossal line is a high-quality WPC luxury vinyl plank featuring a 12mm thickness with a 30-mil wear layer and 9 x 71 build for superior durability, with an embossed-in-register texture that creates a realistic wood look.

“Focusing on higher-quality WPC products minimizes issues like claims and returns, which directly increases dealer profit,” said Jason Smith, vice president. “This strategy allows our dealers to sell better goods with confidence, leading to fewer customer complaints and a greater opportunity for profitable sales.”

Armstrong Flooring : Alterna

Armstrong Flooring’s Alterna engineered stone combines the luxury of natural stone with the performance of engineered materials—now with new looks. Easier to install than traditional stone, Alterna adds enhanced warmth and comfort underfoot. This product features waterproof, stain-resistant and easy-to-maintain attributes, which are essential for active families.

“Alterna Engineered Tile helps flooring retailers grow profit by combining high-end aesthetics, fast installation and lasting durability—delivering premium value to customers while maximizing margins and job efficiency,” said Drew Wiley, director, product management.

Johnson Hardwood : English Pub

The English Pub collection has been in the market for over a decade and continues to be one of Johnson’s top-performing product lines. Each plank is individually handcrafted and hand-scraped using the company’s unique scraping methods, then hand-stained to achieve a rich, deep finish that brings out the natural beauty of the wood.

“English Pub’s distinctive character and craftsmanship give retailers a product that stands apart in their showrooms—one they can confidently recommend time and time again,” said Billy Ko, CEO.

Engineered Floors : Antiquity

American-made Antiquity from EF’s PureGrain High-Def lineup features Digital Emboss Technology, which creates an embossed-in-register surface for an authentic wood experience.

“The high-definition digital print and authentic EIR texture allow retailers to confidently sell a premium, American-made vinyl product that is visually indistinguishable from natural hardwood,” said Eric Ruppert, senior director of product marketing and category management. “This cutting-edge technology gives them a unique, high-margin competitive advantage that attracts savvy modern homeowners and leads to faster turns with fewer supply chain headaches.”

Shaw Floors : Secret Journey

Secret Journey, a Pet Perfect+ style, offers a refined take on pattern with a small-scale, non-directional geometric design that adds quiet texture and depth. Tonal colorations aim to create a modern, timeless appeal, while the No Pattern Match Required innovation allows it to measure, cut and install just like a cut-pile.

“Secret Journey gives retailers an easy win—on-trend design, effortless installation with No Pattern Match technology and trusted Pet Perfect+ performance and marketing,” said Brad Christensen, director of carpet product. “Its recent feature on the SFN Podium drove awareness, traffic and lasting momentum for retailers.”

Mohawk : PureTech

Planet-friendly and made in the USA, PureTech flooring is 100% PVC-free with an 80% renewable, organic core and made from 70% total recycled content. PureTech features Mohawk’s WetProtect technology with a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty.

“Consumers are increasingly prioritizing socially responsible choices, and PureTech’s renewable, organic core aligns perfectly with these values,” said David Moore, vice president of product management. “Retailers have found that the product pretty much sells itself, thanks to its compelling story. By choosing PureTech, customers pave the way for a cleaner future.”