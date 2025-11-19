Shaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell on Georgia 500 List

Dalton—Shaw Industries, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., announced that Tim Baucom, president and CEO, and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, were included in Georgia Trend magazine’s Georgia 500 list.



Baucom and Bell have represented Shaw on the list of Georgia’s most influential leaders since the list launched in 2022. The Georgia 500 list is selected by Georgia Trend, the state’s magazine of business, politics and economic development. The list recognizes leaders who drive the state’s economy.

Baucom has been a strategic force behind Shaw’s focus on sustainability, product innovation and customer-centric initiatives since he joined the company in 1992. He brings 41 years of industry experience to his role. Plus, he continues to deliver long-term value for customers, associates and communities. Baucom also helps shape the future direction of the flooring industry.

Bell has served Shaw for 49 years, including 15 years as CEO and his current role as chairman. He helped shape Shaw’s culture and guided the company through rapid changes in the flooring market. He also led the business through several challenging economic cycles.