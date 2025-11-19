Shaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell on Georgia 500 List

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsShaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell on Georgia 500 List

Dalton—Shaw Industries, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., announced that Tim Baucom, president and CEO, and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of the board, were included in Georgia Trend magazine’s Georgia 500 list.

Baucom and Bell have represented Shaw on the list of Georgia’s most influential leaders since the list launched in 2022. The Georgia 500 list is selected by Georgia Trend, the state’s magazine of business, politics and economic development. The list recognizes leaders who drive the state’s economy.

Baucom has been a strategic force behind Shaw’s focus on sustainability, product innovation and customer-centric initiatives since he joined the company in 1992. He brings 41 years of industry experience to his role. Plus, he continues to deliver long-term value for customers, associates and communities. Baucom also helps shape the future direction of the flooring industry.

Bell has served Shaw for 49 years, including 15 years as CEO and his current role as chairman. He helped shape Shaw’s culture and guided the company through rapid changes in the flooring market. He also led the business through several challenging economic cycles.

Previous article
Daltile launches new ceramic wall tile: Luminique

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Daltile launches new ceramic wall tile: Luminique

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas—Daltile launched Luminique, a glazed ceramic wall tile available in four colors with a framed picket mosaic and a range of textured designs. “The Luminique...
Read more
News

MILEstone announces Stories: Chapter 4 collaboration

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—MILEstone announced the designer collaboration for Stories: Chapter 4. The next chapter will feature a partnership with Nicole Jordan, design director at PBK...
Read more
News

Regupol Revolution enhances Volkswagen HQ design

FCNews Staff - 0
Reston, Va.—Regupol Revolution was selected by The Volkswagen America Headquarters here to provide flooring that aligns with Volkswagen’s values of innovation, quality and environmental...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2025

Ken Ryan - 0
Strong dealer and distributor partners are essential for improving supply chain efficiency. They also help boost customer satisfaction through better inventory management. In the...
Read more
News

Aeterna launches new website, social platforms

FCNews Staff - 0
Toronto—Aeterna, a leader in premium sintered slab surfaces, announced the launch of its new website along with a full suite of social media platforms...
Read more
Column

From commodity seller to trusted advisor

FCNews Columnist - 0
Walk into almost any flooring store and you will see the same displays, the same samples, the same brands. Wall-to-wall sameness. That is why...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X