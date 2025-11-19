Daltile launches new ceramic wall tile: Luminique

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDaltile launches new ceramic wall tile: Luminique

Dallas—Daltile launched Luminique, a glazed ceramic wall tile available in four colors with a framed picket mosaic and a range of textured designs.

“The Luminique collection was born from a desire to merge architectural color with timeless, tactile detail,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “Each tile celebrates the elegance of light and texture interplay. It captures both a grounded and expressive feeling. With retro and classic inspirations, the soft undulated texture adds delicacy through light reflection. Luminique brings a luxurious levity to a space and creates a place where color can meet creativity.”

Luminique is suitable for indoor and outdoor use in nonfreezing climates. It is available in a 12 x 24 wall tile with four texture styles. It also comes in a 2 x 5 framed picket mosaic tile. Both formats come in a glossy finish. Additionally, the 12 x 24 tiles feature smooth, fluted, circle and weave designs.

“This vibrant glazed ceramic collection features rich textures and a spectrum of saturated hues,” Grilli added. “It brings energy and depth to backsplashes, accent walls and standout design moments. Luminique can uplift a space with the natural light beige and bright white shades. It also offers a bold statement through the deep green and navy blue. Whether used as a signature color or mixed for a multicolored installation, Luminique transforms ordinary walls into extraordinary expressions of style.”

The wall tile and the mosaic can be installed on walls and backsplashes. The mosaic is also suitable for pool linings. Luminique is stainproof, dentproof, fire resistant and easy to clean.

“With an elevated depth, this bright collection features a tactile element that enhances an installation beyond the visual,” Grilli said. “The textures can be displayed together to create a statement wall with an added accent from the picket mosaic. Fluted, circle and weave styles can be paired with the smooth wall tile to craft a dynamic installation that highlights both touch and visual design.”

Previous article
MILEstone announces Stories: Chapter 4 collaboration
Next article
Shaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell on Georgia 500 List

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw’s Tim Baucom and Vance Bell on Georgia 500 List

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., announced that Tim Baucom, president and CEO, and Vance Bell, former CEO and current chairman of...
Read more
News

MILEstone announces Stories: Chapter 4 collaboration

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—MILEstone announced the designer collaboration for Stories: Chapter 4. The next chapter will feature a partnership with Nicole Jordan, design director at PBK...
Read more
News

Regupol Revolution enhances Volkswagen HQ design

FCNews Staff - 0
Reston, Va.—Regupol Revolution was selected by The Volkswagen America Headquarters here to provide flooring that aligns with Volkswagen’s values of innovation, quality and environmental...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers of the Year 2025

Ken Ryan - 0
Strong dealer and distributor partners are essential for improving supply chain efficiency. They also help boost customer satisfaction through better inventory management. In the...
Read more
News

Aeterna launches new website, social platforms

FCNews Staff - 0
Toronto—Aeterna, a leader in premium sintered slab surfaces, announced the launch of its new website along with a full suite of social media platforms...
Read more
Column

From commodity seller to trusted advisor

FCNews Columnist - 0
Walk into almost any flooring store and you will see the same displays, the same samples, the same brands. Wall-to-wall sameness. That is why...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X