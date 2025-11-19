MILEstone announces Stories: Chapter 4 collaboration

By FCNews Staff
Las Vegas—MILEstone announced the designer collaboration for Stories: Chapter 4. The next chapter will feature a partnership with Nicole Jordan, design director at PBK in Houston. The collection will debut in spring 2026, with its official reveal at the Coverings tile trade show in Las Vegas.

The Stories concept celebrates creativity and collaboration within the American design community. Each chapter introduces a new designer’s perspective. It translates their ideas and design philosophy into a porcelain tile collection that reflects MILEstone’s commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability and storytelling through design.

“We believe in co-creation and are always excited to unite our industry in celebrating the latest in design and trends,” said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO. “With Stories: Chapter 4, MILEstone and Jordan continue to expand the Stories concept. They explore how thoughtful design can elevate the spaces where people learn, live and connect.”

Jordan helps lead PBK’s Houston Design Studio and has contributed to civic, workplace and aviation projects. In educational design, she shapes learning environments that inspire students across Texas. She believes good design should be equitable and inclusive. Her work emphasizes wellness, safety and flexibility. These principles inform her Stories: Chapter 4 concept, which uses a biophilic approach to bring nature into built environments and create a sense of peace and connection.

The Stories platform originated from MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council, a group of designers chosen for their insight and influence. Each year, members submit concepts. One concept is selected for development with the MILEstone design team. Previous collaborations include Jennifer Farris of Bandura Design for the Bestow Collection (Chapter 1), Michele McMinn of Gresham Smith for the Imprint Collection (Chapter 2) and Sarah Rink of Design Cooperative for the Untamed Collection (Chapter 3).

