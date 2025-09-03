TISE previews January 2026 features and education

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTISE previews January 2026 features and education

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), North America’s marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation, will return Jan. 27-29, 2026, here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The annual event features an expansive show floor and four days of education sessions for industry professionals. tise

“Today’s flooring, stone and tile industries face unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer values and technological progress,” Dana Hicks, group event director, TISE “Professionals must now serve a new generation of buyers, priorities and market demands, from international supply chains and smart products to sustainable and adaptable solutions. We aim to foster a collaborative environment here at TISE 2026 that will allow businesses to grow and confidently navigate these transitions.”

Exhibitors will include Engineered Floors, Shaw, Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills, Phenix, Cambria, Park Industries, Biesse and QEP/Roberts. Products on display will range from sustainable finishes and antimicrobial carpeting to modular and recycled materials, advanced fabrication technology and new equipment.

Interactive programs will include:

  • The CAGE by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance, demonstrating fabrication techniques.

  • TISE Live Demo Stage, showcasing installation practices.

  • TISE Live Theatre, featuring sessions on sustainability, digital commerce and business strategies.

  • Natural Stone Theatre by the Natural Stone Institute, highlighting technology, design trends and sourcing.

  • National Installer of the Year Competition, recognizing installer craftsmanship.

  • What’s Hot at TISE Awards, spotlighting innovative products.

The four-day education program will feature training from the Natural Stone Institute, International Certified Flooring Installers Association and Certified Tile Education Foundation. Returning programs include the Working With Natural Stone Architecture & Design Program and the Women’s Leadership Program. A Premier Package offers full access to all sessions and materials.

Registration is open at intlsurfaceevent.com.

Previous article
Shaw names Ryan Powell VP of retail for residential business
Next article
Tarkett names new senior directors

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett names new senior directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has named Antonio Bucca senior director of product management, soft surface, in its commercial strategy and development team. Bucca has been with...
Read more
News

Shaw names Ryan Powell VP of retail for residential business

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Ryan Powell vice president of retail in its residential business. The new role is designed to unify Shaw’s retail strategy under...
Read more
News

TISE 2026 registration officially open

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surfaces Event (TISE) will again be held here, bringing together the most influential professionals in flooring, stone and tile—creating a dynamic...
Read more
News

Mohawk, Tunnel to Towers gift smart home to veteran

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk joined forces with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to present a state-of-the-art smart home to Army Sgt. Samuel Walley and his family. The...
Read more
Installation

RFCI welcomes Lighthouse Adhesives

FCNews Staff - 0
LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) has welcomed Lighthouse Adhesives as a new associate supply chain member. Established in 2023, Lighthouse Adhesives supplies...
Read more
News

Argenta introduces new ceramic collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellon, Spain—Argenta introduced a new ceramic tile collection: Level. Designers created Level as a ceramic tile series for architectural and interior projects. It offers...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X