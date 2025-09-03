TISE previews January 2026 features and education

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), North America’s marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation, will return Jan. 27-29, 2026, here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The annual event features an expansive show floor and four days of education sessions for industry professionals.

“Today’s flooring, stone and tile industries face unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer values and technological progress,” Dana Hicks, group event director, TISE “Professionals must now serve a new generation of buyers, priorities and market demands, from international supply chains and smart products to sustainable and adaptable solutions. We aim to foster a collaborative environment here at TISE 2026 that will allow businesses to grow and confidently navigate these transitions.”

Exhibitors will include Engineered Floors, Shaw, Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills, Phenix, Cambria, Park Industries, Biesse and QEP/Roberts. Products on display will range from sustainable finishes and antimicrobial carpeting to modular and recycled materials, advanced fabrication technology and new equipment.

Interactive programs will include:

The CAGE by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance, demonstrating fabrication techniques.

TISE Live Demo Stage, showcasing installation practices.

TISE Live Theatre, featuring sessions on sustainability, digital commerce and business strategies.

Natural Stone Theatre by the Natural Stone Institute, highlighting technology, design trends and sourcing.

National Installer of the Year Competition, recognizing installer craftsmanship.

What’s Hot at TISE Awards, spotlighting innovative products.

The four-day education program will feature training from the Natural Stone Institute, International Certified Flooring Installers Association and Certified Tile Education Foundation. Returning programs include the Working With Natural Stone Architecture & Design Program and the Women’s Leadership Program. A Premier Package offers full access to all sessions and materials.

Registration is open at intlsurfaceevent.com.